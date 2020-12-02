Voxit, a homegrown app, joins India's podcast boom with curated aural content

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 2 (ANI/ SRV Media): Media today is flooded with so much content that users find it challenging to discover something that is value based, informative and entertaining. Voxit Media,a Chennai based startup, has come up with an innovative podcast app called Voxit, that can solve this modern day's problem. This made-in-India app is available in Google Play Store for free and users can enjoy listening to fascinating quality content anytime and anywhere.

Voxit, a trending app, has gained popularity with its' user-friendly interface. The interesting part of this novel podcast app is that it offers a plethora of content spreading across 15 genres across multiple languages - English, Hindi and Tamil. Voxit has 20,000+ downloads, with 4000+ audios, 400+ jockeys, an enviable 4.6 star PlayStore rating, and has listeners from many countries.

The audio streamers on the platform, known as Voxit Jockeys, come from a variety of age groups and backgrounds, ranging from school and college students to working professionals, home-makers and even senior citizens. Voxit Jockeys are provided with a great platform to showcase their knowledge, talent, and skill. The beauty is that anyone who is passionate about speaking, stands a chance to become a Voxit Jockey.

Voxit is certified as an innovative startup by the Govt. of India, and was incorporated in the June of 2019 by Shyam Sekar S, Founder and Creator, Poornima S, Co-founder and Chief Inspiration Officer, and Shaktte Sachdev, Co-founder and Chief Ninja Operations.



Speaking about the app, Shyam Sekar S, Founder and Creator, Voxit app, said "We are excited to know how much our users love our podcast app, Voxit, as it enables listeners to consume exciting and engaging audio talks, on-the-go, every day. Digital platforms have been a boon to people during the lockdown but negative content has also taken a toll on people's mental health. We try to ensure that our app does not have any negative or abusive content. After all YOU ARE WHAT YOU CONSUME! Consuming positive, interesting, informational, and inspirational content from Voxit can help people across all ages onboard on a positive journey ahead"

The country has witnessed an unprecedented podcast boom with the rising digital penetration. During the lockdown people have started finding new ways of staying entertained and informed, while also being productive. Users can access 1000's of audio talks be it while working, traveling, exercising, or simply relaxing. Listeners can also answer quiz every day and earn rewards!

Voxit plans to expand to other Indian regional languages and subsequently, move to the global market. Technology enhancements to provide rich user experience and increase stickiness to the app are also underway. Voxit will soon be available in the iOS platform and the app has also piqued investors' interests for potential fundraising in 2021.

Download and Enjoy listening to Voxit from PlayStore -https://voxitworld.page.link/playstore

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ SRV Media)

