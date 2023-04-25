Vridhi awarded as the best and most innovative Fintech app for Energy Investments and Community Housing on National PR Day 2023

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI/NewsReach): Vridhi, the innovative FinTech application that offers solutions to the complex challenges in the Indian real estate and energy markets, has won the most innovative application award on National PR Day 2023, which had as its theme "G20 and Indian Values: Public Relations Perspective." The award ceremony was held at the Pacific Hotel in Dehradun, under the aegis of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI).

The felicitation ceremony was conducted by Banshidhar Tiwari, Vice Chairman of Musssoorie and Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA). He congratulated all the winners and wished them success. He also commented about the prospects of Vridhi, stating it to be an exciting investment venture with great returns.

The award recognizes Vridhi's game-changing approach to the real estate and energy markets in India, and the application's founder, Akash Sharma, received the award from the dignitaries present, including Bansidhar Tewari, Director General of the Information and Public Relations Department of Uttarakhand, Dr Durgesh Pant, Advisor to Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Director General of the Uttrakhand Council of Science and Technology, and A N Tripathi, Head Corporate Communications THDC.

Vridhi offers two investment prospects to its users: investment in energy units and investment in real estate. The investment in energy units enables users to receive a fixed amount per month per unit for 12 years, and users can withdraw their profits with a tax-free maturity. On the other hand, the investment in real estate offers users more than 300 luxurious and fully furnished properties with reserved parking listed on the app. Each property is assigned a fixed number of tokens, and users can buy any number of tokens for that property. Once all the tokens of a particular property are sold out, a live lottery system is conducted, in which randomly selects the token. The user with that token ID wins the Property.

Vridhi's revolutionary approach to the real estate market is aimed at reducing the challenges of unsold inventory in India and providing homes to people through a fair for all token system. Vridhi claims to use market-disruptive technology in the application, in collaboration with a foreign investor under a Non-Disclosure Agreement. 1.5 million USD (Approx 12 crore INR) MOU has been executed between both Companies as SAAS Licensing for Proprietary Algorithms and other disruptive technologies by raising 6 million USD in initial funding round by Angel investors and targets to raise another 20 million USD in next two years to keep up with the 100 billion dollar indian real estate industry

Akash Sharma, the founder of Vridhi, said, "India is facing a major crisis in the real estate and housing department, and Vridhi offers an exciting and innovative approach to this complex situation. Winning this award is a significant achievement for us and a validation of our efforts to revolutionize the real estate market in India."

The Chairman of the PRSI, Amit Pokhariyal, said, "Vridhi is a game-changer in the Indian real estate market, and we are proud to felicitate them with this award. Vridhi has the potential to become the first Unicorn FinTech app of India from Uttarakhand." Treasurer PRSI, Suresh Bhatt, added, "Vridhi's innovative approach to the real estate market is a much-needed revolution in India and can significantly reduce the challenges of the unsold inventory in the country."



Overall, the event was a great experience with some outstanding student acts and speeches from the dignitaries. The recognition by the PRSI is a testament to Vridhi's commitment to innovation and providing viable solutions to the complex challenges in the Indian real estate and energy markets.



The founder of Vridhi, Akash Sharma, accepted the honour and expressed his appreciation. He said, "With a startling amount of unsold inventory of more than a crore, India is experiencing a huge crisis in the real estate and housing department. In this complicated position, Vridhi offers an intriguing and cutting-edge strategy and provides a workable answer for the failing real estate market.

The founder of Vridhi, Akash Sharma, accepted the honour and expressed his appreciation. He said, "With a startling amount of unsold inventory of more than a crore, India is experiencing a huge crisis in the real estate and housing department. In this complicated position, Vridhi offers an intriguing and cutting-edge strategy and provides a workable answer for the failing real estate market.

By implementing a fair for all token system, Vridhi provides a special remedy for the issue of unsold inventories. With the help of this system, individuals can make investments in energy-efficient communal housing projects and earn large returns. Additionally, offering houses to people at reasonable prices with token price starting at just RS 8000 + GST only and so on depending upon the property type, aids in easing the housing and real estate market issues.

People have commended Vridhi for its user-friendly interface, transparency, and creative approach in our prior talks with users. An appreciative user claims that "Vridhi has made an investment in energy-efficient community housing projects simple and accessible. I like how they have a token system that is fair to everyone and gives everyone the same possibilities.

Vridhi has demonstrated its dedication to bringing about a transformation in India's unsold inventory market. Vridhi has accomplished many thanks to the PRSI prize, and we wish them luck in their future ambitions.

Please visit www.vridhi.app for more information on Vridhi and its fair for all token systems.

This story has been provided by NewsReach. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)

