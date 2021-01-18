VrLocal offers on demand services for enterprises

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI/Digpu): Covid-19 has certainly been an eye-opener for people across the globe. The need to keep everything clean and sanitized was never a concern before this pandemic. Even to touch something had become questionable and the fear of contracting the virus prevails. Cleanliness and hygiene has gone from being a basic requirement to a critical need at every household, organization, corporate, shops, malls, etc.

The process of sanitation, disinfection and cleaning can be lengthy as well as time-consuming. Cleaning and sanitizing homes are easier compared to business places like malls, corporate offices, shops etc. Public places like these have various elements that need to be sanitized as they are touched by many people every day. Especially with the ongoing pandemic, it becomes very important to sanitize everything at regular intervals.

During the pandemic, a few companies providing on-demand services like sanitation and disinfection have been greatly in demand. One such company providing on-demand high-quality services is VrLocal.VrLocal was founded in 2019 by Sai Abhishek Rayarao. The motive of starting this firm was to cater to the hygiene needs of the corporates and organizations.

A major shortcoming in the industry was the limited supply and high demand for corporate on-demand service. To overcome this, Abhishek decided to provide these services pan-India at affordable costs.

Services and Packages provided by VrLocal

VrLocal is a service provider catering to all the hygienic needs of corporates. There are different types of services like disinfection, cleaning, pest control, corporate, painting, technology, AC servicing and many more. These services come in packages and each package has a set of fixed services included in them. Here are some of the services explained below:

1. Corporate Services: Corporate services includes various services like full office deep cleaning, floor cleaning, plumbing services, carpet cleaning, sofa and chair cleaning, electrical services, AC services, carpentry services and few more. In short, almost all the services required for corporate cleaning are provided by VrLocal. It is a one stop shop for the corporate needs.

2. Disinfection Services: VrLocal provides disinfection and fumigation services to offices, commercial spaces and homes as well. Disinfection has become the new normal at homes and offices with the ongoing pandemic. As per the guidelines, issued by the local health bodies and Municipal Corporation, timely fumigation of public spaces, offices and commercial establishments has become mandatory. VrLocal has trained staff who follow stringent hygiene protocols to deliver safe and efficient services. Speaking of safety, they use high quality, certified and imported disinfectant 'VIREX II 256" that is safe for humans and pets.

3. Cleaning Services: The cleaning services include full home deep-cleaning, general cleaning, kitchen deep cleaning, carpet cleaning, sofa cleaning, bathroom deep cleaning and bedroom cleaning. High-quality cleaning agent 'Taski', which is an imported cleaning agent brand, is used by VrLocal. It is safe and certified. All types of stains on sofa, bedroom, bathroom, etc. are treated under this service.

4. Technology Services: VrLocal also provides services related to technology like software development, web design, and mobile app development and so on. They have a team to work on all the software-related services. To provide the best service, the software team works with the clients at every stage. For more information visit us on https://www.vrlocal.in/

The success journey of VrLocal

With an attractive package of services, VrLocal has captured a sizeable chunk of the corporate sector as its clientele. In 2019, the company started off with merely three clients and today has 95+ clients. As a startup, VrLocal has shown swift and high growth in the period of one year. They have also bagged a few blue-chip clients which include Blue Dart, ICICI, HDFC, Zolo, Mahindra Finance, Standard Chartered, Bank of Baroda, Hyundai, and many more. The hygiene sector of India has tremendous scope of advancement. Abhishek, feels that VrLocal will play a major role in India's growth story in terms of hygiene. He says, "By 2022, we want to ensure that 50 percent of our services use robots for cleaning. For now, we are focusing on end-to-end solutions for corporates, but we plan to move full-fledged to the on-demand home services sector soon.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)