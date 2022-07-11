VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. launches its first 'Experience Centre' in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): VST Tillers Tractors Limited (VST), India's leading farm equipment manufacturer, announced the launch of their first state-of-the-art Experience Centre in the city today.

Designed for customers to get a first-hand experience of VST's farm equipments with latest technologies, the experience centre will display the full range of products including tractors, power tillers, power weeders, brush cutters, power reapers, rice transplanters, hedge trimmers, rotary tillers, and attachments.

The experience center will offer the customer an assisted walkthrough of the range of products by VST, enabling them to make an informed purchase decision.

Antony Cherukara, CEO, VST Tillers Tractors inaugurated the Pune Experience Center today in the presence of farmers, channel partners and business partners. On the occasion, he said "It is a delightful moment for us at VST as we inaugurate our first experience centre. VST is committed to provide diversified farm mechanization products and affordable solutions to the farming community. It is our constant endeavor to bring the best of global technologies and machines to the Indian farmers. Through this experience centre, we will bring our product offering closer to our farmers and they can understand their applications to enhance their productivity. The Experience Centre is a first-of-its-kind concept by VST, and we have plans to replicate the same in other cities across the country. Through the experience center, we are bringing all our offers under one roof. This will enhance their overall experience with the brand. It gives the farmers real-time experience and helps them make their buying decisions. We shall expand the scope of our experience centers as we go forward."



VST Tillers Tractors Limited was established in the year 1967 by the VST Group of companies. With a legacy of more than 53 years, VST continues to drive farm mechanization and empowerment of Indian farmers. The organization is the largest Indian manufacturer of Tillers, 4WD Compact Tractor, and amongst the leading producers of the other category Tractors, Engines, Transmission, Power Reaper and Precision Components. VST also exports products to European, Asian, and African markets.

To further strengthen its product portfolio and offer world-class technology customized to match the needs of Indian customers, VST has entered into strategic alliances with Pubert from France for Power Weeders and Zetor from the Czech Republic for Tractors.

VST believes in leveraging electric, driver optional, and connected vehicle technologies to offer sustainable, productive, and profitable farming solutions and has made a strategic investment in Monarch Tractor (Zimeno Inc)-Maker of the World's First Fully Electric, Driver-Optional Smart Tractor.

