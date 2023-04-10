VTION and HUL win the coveted 'Best Use of Technology Award' at MRSI Golden Key Awards 2023

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): VTION Digital Analytics, a leading Consumer Behaviour Intelligence Platform, and the leading FMCG giant, Hindustan Unilever Limited, have been recognized with the prestigious Dr Lalit Kanodia Laureate Award for Technology Excellence in Market Research at MRSI's (Market Research Society of India) Golden Key Awards 2023. VTION has won this esteemed recognition for the second time in last 3 years for the best use of technology in market research. The MRSI awards celebrate and honor innovative trendsetters and game changers for introducing breakthrough technology within the market research industry processes to enhance the quality of consumer insights.

VTION has been honored with this award category on account of the cutting-edge market research technology the company has deployed for HUL in the field of consumer behavior measurement in digital advertising and ecommerce journeys measurement. VTION has patented its measurement methodology in India & USA, which the company is further providing to several Indian and global organizations for transparent measurement of digital behavior of consumers. The leading digital analytics company was declared the winner of the much acclaimed award category 'best use of technology in market research' amongst many other strong contenders.

Manoj Dawane, Founder and CEO, VTION Digital Analytics, said, "We are elated and humbled for this grand accolade. This significant recognition by MRSI is a testimony of VTION's cutting-edge analytics and measurement technology that the company has developed for the leading industry players such as HUL. The technology has been patented in India which reaffirms our commitment to 'Make in India, for the World'. With our data-driven culture, strong technology leadership and scalable architecture, we can now proudly say that VTION has firmly established itself as a leading player within the fast-growing SaaS based digital analytics/digital advertising sector."



Nitesh Priyadarshi, Vice President (Consumer & Market Insights), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), said, "VTION has added immense value to our market research & media practices. We have started to see tangible benefits of having deployed VTION's dashboards in our media & marketing operations. VTION Digital Analytics has great capabilities in the field of data analytics and measurement. We are sure that the company will scale greater heights in the coming years. We wish them all the best."

Earlier in 2020, VTION received this honor for 'Best Use of Technology' Award at MRSI Golden Key Awards 2020. VTION has been acknowledged by the esteemed global platform for its technology prowess and notable innovations in Market Research. The company has patented this technology in India for which the Proof of Concepts (POC's) have already been explored in five countries. VTION provides Android smartphone based real time behavioural data from a representative panel of consumers, made available through real time dashboards, through a SaaS model.

