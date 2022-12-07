Vymo's Yamini Bhat recognized in BW Disrupt 40 under 40 for building one of the fastest-growing Enterprise SaaS companies globally

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 7 (ANI/PRNewswire): Yamini Bhat, Co-Founder & CEO of Vymo, has been recognized as 'one of India's brightest young entrepreneurs, innovators, and game changers'.

Organized by BW Disrupt, the winners of 40 under 40 were evaluated on critical parameters that include disruption made by the business idea, the scope of social impact, sustainable financial performance, and the long-term growth potential it holds.

Out of over 1000 entries, 40 winners with two special mentions were selected by a jury comprising eminent entrepreneurs and investors, including Jury Chair - A Velumani, Founder - Thyrocare; Ankur Bansal, Founder & Director Blacksoil Group; Anup Jain, Managing Partner, Orios Ventures; Sanjay Mehta, Founder and Partner, 100xVC; Anisha Motwani, Founder, StormTheNorm Ventures; Sudhir Maheshwari, Founder and Managing Partner, Synergy Capital; Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and Founder, exchange4media, Noor Fathima Warsia.

Having led multiple sales transformation programs for Fortune 100 & 500 companies at Mckinsey, Yamini founded Vymo to enable Financial Enterprises to better understand their sales teams and customers, driving productivity bottom up.



Under her leadership, Vymo has doubled in revenue y-o-y in consequent years despite the pandemic, clocked a Net Revenue Retention (NRR) of 140 per cent, and has won accolades for innovation from the likes of Gartner and Forrester. The platform has an unprecedented Engagement or Daily Active Usage (DAU) of over 75 per cent across its deployments and is among the fastest-growing enterprise SaaS companies globally.

Speaking about this, Yamini Bhat, Co-Founder & CEO, Vymo said, "It's an honor to be included in the BW Disrupt 40 under 40 list along with India's most disruptive entrepreneurs. I believe that awards are an outcome of our efforts and a nudge to strive for better. We are presently focused on expanding Vymo's footprint across North America, Japan & Asia to drive better sales & customer engagement for premier financial services institutions in the region."

Adding further, Yamini said, "Apart from redefining how sales teams operate, I believe in investing in people and building a culture of equal ownership and opportunity. We are bringing an intrapreneurial culture within Vymo and creating an army of entrepreneurs who could one day build hundreds of innovative companies."

Vymo solves over 18 deep industry-relevant use cases for frontline personnel, sales managers, and business heads through intelligent nudges and industry playbooks. It auto-captures all sales activities across modes of engagement (call, in-person, email) without any manual intervention to provide complete visibility into sales & customer engagement activities. Vymo co-relates this with output - goals achieved, incentives earned - to help understand winning patterns and areas of improvement.



Vymo (www.vymo.com) is the Sales Engagement Platform of choice for 300,000 salespeople across 65+ Global Financial Institutions such as AIA, Berkshire Hathaway, Generali, AXA, Sunlife, and HDFC Bank. The platform drives productivity bottom-up through nudges and interventions across the customer lifecycle.

Gartner recognizes Vymo as a Representative Vendor in the Sales Engagement Market Guide and by Forrester in the 2022 Wave report on sales engagement platforms.

Vymo has raised over USD 45M in funding from Sequoia Capital, Emergence Capital, and Bertelsmann India Investments and is also a winner of CB Insights' Demo Day and Microsoft's 'AI for All' awards.

Resources

BW Disrupt 40 under 40 - https://bit.ly/3iGVVTf

Watch Vymo in action - https://youtu.be/9saePnvir4M

Nat Geo She Builds S2 - https://youtu.be/SAaw7n1liTk

Media Contact

Gunjan Saha

pr@getvymo.com

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

