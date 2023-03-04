WABAG ranked 3rd globally among "Top 50 Private Water Companies"

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/PNN): VA TECH WABAG LIMITED ('WABAG'), a leading Pure Play Water Technology Multinational has been ranked 3rd Globally, by Global Water Intelligence (GWI), London, under "The world's top 50 private water operators" for ensuring safe and clean drinking water and Sanitation for over 88.8 million people across the globe.

Global Water Intelligence's (GWI) GWI is a globally acclaimed water data analytics and publishing company based out of the UK. Each year it publishes list of world's top 50 private operators.

Speaking on the achievement, Rajneesh Chopra (Global Head - Business Development, VA TECH WABAG LIMITED), said it's an extremely proud moment for all of us at wabag to be rated amongst the top 3 Water companies globally, especially so, since we are the only Indian company to be there in the top 3 list. It is always our endeavor to ensure water sustainability, and we have been continuously innovating and implementing new and advanced technologies in the field of Water and Wastewater treatment across the world."



WABAG's sustainable initiatives are in line with the United Nations SDG-6, which aims to ensure clean water and sanitation for all by 2030. Also, WABAG's innovative and environment-friendly solutions are compliant to the ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) Sustainability Index, which is fast emerging as a priority for Industries worldwide.

Wabag is a leader in the water space with 98+ years of presence in over 25 countries with strong execution track record of over 1,400 Plants since 1995. Driven by its vision to be among the Top 3 Pure Play Water Companies Globally, WABAG continues to make strides in its growth journey, with a vision to serve millions of people globally. In line with its vision WABAG has now rocketed to 3rd place globally and is the only Indian Organization to be featured in the top 3 water companies globally.

Around the world, the WABAG name stands for innovative and successful solutions in the water engineering sector. As an internationally respected expert group, we act as a systems specialist and full service provider with a focus on the planning, installation and operation of drinking and wastewater plants for local government and industry in the growth markets of Asia, North Africa, Middle East, the Central and Eastern Europe. The WABAG Group represents a leading multinational player with a workforce of over 1,600 and has companies and offices in more than 20 countries. It disposes unique technological know-how, based on innovative, patented technologies and long-term experience. Since 1995, WABAG has completed over 900 water and wastewater plants worldwide. Through the conservation and ecological use of the world's most valuable resource, WABAG has made a sustained contribution to an improvement in the quality of life of well over a hundred million people. WABAG is thus one of the world's leading partners for investments in a future that is worth living.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

