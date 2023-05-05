Wadhwani AI signs MoU with NIUA to enhance urban governance using AI

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence (Wadhwani AI) has signed an MoU with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to improve the effectiveness of digital technologies for various areas of urban governance. As a part of this partnership, Wadhwani AI will work closely with the NIUA to design and deploy AI solutions to tackle challenges related to Public Grievance Redressal, Automated Building Plan Approvals, Property Tax Management, Urban Finance Management, and Water & Waste Management. Apart from providing technical assistance for urban governance, Wadhwani AI will also facilitate the creation of an enabling framework for AI adoption, develop scalable models, and enhance accessibility and utilization of public portals like UPYOG (Urban Platform for deliverY of Online Governance).These efforts will be extended to other states based on their interest in adopting AI solutions. One of the larger goals that this partnership will contribute towards is the Sustainable Development Goal 11, i.e., to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable.

Speaking on the announcement, Nakul Jain, Director - Solutions, Wadhwani AI said, "Our partnership with the NIUA signifies a significant step towards leveraging AI for transformative urban governance. By joining forces, we aim to harness the power of AI to solve the intricate challenges faced by cities, enabling efficient and sustainable urban development. With our cutting-edge AI solutions and the NIUA's deep expertise in urban planning, we are poised to make a lasting impact on how cities are managed and governed. Together, we will drive innovation, empower decision-makers, and pave the way for smarter, more resilient cities that cater to the needs of all citizens."

"The collaborative endeavor of NIUA and Wadhwani AI will make a substantial contribution towards the development of sustainable cities. Through this effort, we will be creating creative solutions in the urban realm for the provision of high-quality urban services. I have no doubt that the combination of these two forces will prove to be a crucial turning point in the process of bringing about significant reform in the Urban Governance," said Hitesh Vaidya, Director - NIUA.

The engagement will be spearheaded by Manpreet Singh and Pankaj Sharma from NIUA along with their team members including Manish Sharma, Avi Chhabra, and Kritika.

The Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence (Wadhwani AI) is a cross-domain AI impact institute based in India, developing and deploying AI solutions with a mission to create impact at scale and improve lives and livelihoods across the global south. We work closely with governments and global partners to solve complex problems affecting developing countries, where AI could play a transformative role.

