Wagh Bakri Tea ranked as India's most trusted tea brand by TRA's brand trust report 202

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 16 (ANI/PNN): Wagh Bakri Tea has become the most trusted brand among Indian consumers. Wagh Bakri Tea Group, well-known in India for its premium tea, has been named India's No. 1 Most Trusted Brand by TRA Research in its Brand Trust Report, 2022.

According to TRA research's latest "Brand Trust Report 2022," the study was done through syndicated consumer-influencer research in 16 cities throughout the country. Wagh Bakri Tea was voted the Most Trusted Tea Brand by Indian consumers out of hundreds of local, regional, national, and multinational tea brands.

"Being recognised as India's most trusted tea brand is a source of great pride for us," stated Rasesh Desai, Managing Director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group (www.waghbakritea.com ). We have always focused on providing our valued consumers with unrivalled and uncompromised quality items." "This recognition validates our four generations' work and motivates us to accomplish even more." Our expert team will continue our ongoing mission to satisfy our consumers worldwide with the highest levels of innovation backed by elegant packaging design and exceptional value."



Wagh Bakri Tea Group, a leading name in India and more than 50 countries in the premium segment, has had its presence in the tea business in India since 1892. The Group owns and operates, under its umbrella, one of the leading packaged tea companies in India with a turnover of over Rs. 1800 crore and over 45 million kgs of tea distribution.

The Group enjoys an undisputed market presence in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab & Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa. It has recently forayed into West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand.

"Through Wagh Bakri Tea Lounge, a perfect destination to engage in business conversation or spend quality time with family and friends, the Group is also strengthening its legacy of bringing joy and freshness to millions of Indians," Desai said. "Currently, we have 15 such lounges across India with many more to come shortly."

