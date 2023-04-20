WAISL: Leading Digital Airports Company providing best-in-class solutions

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/Mediawire): WAISL is a Digital Airports Company. We are a leading provider of airport and airport-related domains, and our offerings are enabled through digital airport technology solutions, digital services, and best-in-class airport IT operations.

Over the past decade, WAISL has provided a seamless travel experience to over 100 million passengers per annum and supported 80+ domestic and international airlines. This enabled airports to be rated among the best-in-class service providers by Skytrax and ACI awards.

Core Competencies:

WAISL delivers various services that future-proof airports and their related ecosystems like MRO, Cargo, Parking, Aero city, etc., through innovative and disruptive technology and operational solutions. These include Airport IT Managed Services, Airport Master System Integration, Airport Automation, Digital Solutions and Airport Cybersecurity. WAISL provides Airport Master System Integration services to seamlessly integrate legacy systems/processes with emerging technology systems such as biometrics, cloud-enabled, and IoT-enabled in the airport's modernization and digital transformation journey.

WAISL's seamless passenger processing has redefined airport experiences and passenger journeys with contactless airport technology solutions and insightful data-driven interventions. The company offers Automated Passenger Processing System (APPS), DigiFly, Biometric Enabled Seamless Travel (BEST), Retail Optimization, and Airport Analytics solutions. APPS enables passenger processing at airports, making them safe, convenient, and automated. DigiFly helps airport operators facilitate a seamless passenger experience from the entry gate to the boarding gate. BEST helps airports harness biometric technologies for better passenger experience, automation, and boosting efficiencies. WAISL introduced DigiYatra services at Delhi Airport and Hyderabad Airport. The technology uses facial recognition technology to make terminal entry & security clearance at the airport a seamless, hassle-free, and paperless process. The platform uses facial recognition technology to verify the identity of flyers. DigiYatra is a decentralised mobile-based ID storage platform where air travellers can save their IDs and travel documents.

Retail Optimization is vital in the airport retail environment, and WAISL works on innovative solutions that help increase passenger dwell time at the airport leading to effective footfall for the retailers and improving revenue. Airport Analytics provides in-depth understanding and proactive approaches and creates situational awareness to ensure the smooth functioning of an airport, improving decision-making, operations effectiveness, efficiency, and customer experience.

WAISL's expertise lies in unleashing the true potential of digitally enabled airport ecosystems using next-gen technologies. With years of experience in developing, building, and operationally running IT-driven airport ecosystems like airport operations, cargo operations, and retail environments, WAISL helps create a new world of sustainable smart airports and smart airport cities.

The company perceives the complex nature of interconnected processes and offers airport-managed IT services and solutions through strategic outsourcing, owning the critical IT assets required to optimize airport operations and the strategic partnership ecosystem with key OEMs. WAISL has over ten years of experience in providing and managing e-POS solutions to 300+ retail tenants at airports and end-to-end retail optimization services.

Partnerships:



WAISL has established strong partnerships with world-class Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across infrastructure and airport-centric applications and offers holistic solutions to airport customers. WAISL is the primary solutions partner for Delhi Airport, Hyderabad Airport, and Goa Airport (Mopa Airport) and is present in the Middle East too. The company aims to provide similar services to other major airports in India and globally soon.

Case Studies:

Using machine learning to classify passengers into Regions - Case Study 1

WAISL has leveraged state-of-the-art machine learning techniques to create useful models that classify travellers into regions with a minimal amount of data points needed from the Airport Operator. This ability to activate the models with minimum data points greatly removes the obstacles to adoption for Airports while at the same time ensuring compliance with all Government and security regulations. Going a step further, WAISL has packaged the offering as an easy-to-consume cloud-hosted API that provides straightforward onboarding and a simple-to-understand pay-as-you-use commercial model.

Decision-Making Framework to Identify Successful AI Investments for Airports - Case Study 2

WAISL has created a decision-making framework that presents a two-dimensional matrix, with the customer spectrum on one axis and the AI spectrum on the other. The models under this framework can help airports to make more informed decisions about AI investments, reduce the risk of investing in AI solutions, and foster partnerships with AI vendors. By carefully evaluating potential AI solutions and selecting the right model, airports can maximize the value of their investments in AI.

Emerging Technologies:

Some emerging technology solutions WAISL is building using IoT, AI, AR/VR, and ML for Indoor Wayfinding and Foreign Object Detection among others. Foreign object Detection (FOD) an essential for airport operations, can detect nails, and hammers on the tarmac and enable easy maintenance.

Conclusion:

WAISL's constant endeavour towards identifying innovative and disruptive technology solutions is unwavering and remains focused on helping airports to enhance their services and provide the best possible experiences to our customers - the airports and to their stakeholders - passengers, airlines, airport operations team etc.

This story has been provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

