Wakefit.co partners with Cashfree to offer instant refunds and online payment options to customers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): Bengaluru-based payments and banking technology company, Cashfree, has announced its collaboration with India's leading D2C sleep and home solutions startup, Wakefit.co, to enable seamless payment options and instant refunds for customers.

According to the latest data on consumer complaints by the National Consumer Helpline, out of 62,310 grievances registered in October 2020, nearly 24,658 were related to e-commerce, out of which close to 30 per cent were refund-related glitches. Wakefit.co has always set high standards of processes for return and refund requests, with its 100-day free trial policy and 100 per cent refund within the trial policy time frame.

In order to enhance the customer experience, especially during return and refund requests, and minimize the refund wait time for customers from the existing five to eight days, the company has partnered with Cashfree to leverage its Cashgram feature. With the Cashgram integration, Wakefit.co can directly send payout links generated by Cashfree to its customers over WhatsApp, who can then redeem the refunds in real-time by entering their bank account, UPI or preferred wallet details. Wakefit.co has also been using Cashfree's payment gateway to collect customer payments online.



Akash Sinha, CEO and Co-founder of Cashfree said, "Cashfree enables businesses to offer their customers the most convenient, seamless and secure payments experience. By offering automated and instant refunds to customers, the number of customer queries would be mitigated, significantly reducing the business' operating expenditure. We are delighted to partner with Wakefit and support their business growth."

Commenting on the move, Parasar Sarma, VP - Growth, Wakefit.co, said, "Wakefit.co has always endeavoured to create high-quality and affordable sleep and home solutions that are accessible to Indian households with a monthly income of INR 30,000 and above. We strive to understand the pain points of this demographic and are constantly attempting to create processes that can help enhance the customer journey at every touchpoint. Returns and refunds form an integral part of our customer journey and encompass an important element of one of our brand promises; the 100-day trial policy with 100 per cent refunds within the trial period. Our association with Cashfree comes at a crucial point in our business, as we look to ramp up operations and go deeper into the Indian market. We are confident that this association will help solidify Wakefit.co's position as a trustworthy, customer-first D2C brand in the sleep and home solutions space."

