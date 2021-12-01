WalkingTree Technologies accelerates growth with a new office in Agra, commits to hiring 300 engineers

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI/India PR Distribution): WalkingTree Technologies, a leading IT Solutions, and Services company, announced today that it has opened a new facility in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, and has plans to hire approximately 300 employees at that site, nearly tripling its presence in Agra.

The new office is located in Taj Nagri Phase-2, barely three kilometres away from the iconic Taj Mahal. A modern, commercial neighbourhood that is becoming a popular area for data, infrastructure, and technology companies.

WalkingTree's new Agra office is approximately 10,000 square feet, with a capacity for 300+ employees. This location will consolidate the company's earlier office in Kamla Nagar into a single site that is six times larger than the previous office. Employees in this facility will develop the next wave of WalkingTree's innovative, industry-leading solutions for its customers.

"The decision to expand our team in Agra was a logical step," said Pradeep Lavania, Director & Co-Founder, WalkingTree Technologies. "The Agra office is WalkingTree's second service point in North India. It represents the strategic expansion of the WalkingTree in the North. Agra offers us access to an outstanding talent pool, and we are delighted to be expanding our presence in this location. Our team in Agra will be instrumental in helping us continue to drive innovation that will be embraced by customers and partners around the globe. We look forward to strong support from the state government and the city administration to expedite our effort, to transform Agra as a major IT innovation and export hub in North India."

WalkingTree plans to hire 200 new employees over the next 6 months to join the 100 employees currently working at the site in Agra. Many of the roles will focus on software engineering and solutions and will span all levels from entry-level to Director.



"A month back we celebrated WalkingTree become a 350+ strong team. With our expansion in Agra and New Delhi, we're looking at an all location team of 500 plus, as we move into the newyear. When people join WalkingTree, they are joining a progressive, flexible, first-class team that prides itself on the core principles of customer value, first-principles thinking, cross-functional collaboration, continuous improvement, and engineering excellence. Our India-based operation is at a point of extreme acceleration and we aim to be the premier employer for India's best talent", said Alok Ranjan, Managing Director & Co-Founder, WalkingTree Technologies.

WalkingTree Technologies

WalkingTree is an IT software and service provider company recognized for its passion for technology. We are recognized as "50 Best Indian founded companies" by Silicon Review. We work closely with technology innovators and ensure that the team creates "Effective Software" based on a thorough understanding of underlying technologies. We act as a product development team or backend engineering team for our customers across the globe and deliver end-to-end products and solutions to ensure a "Great User Experience". We specialize in technology solutions from design, development, quality assurance, maintenance, and support, consulting, and skill augmentation services around Sencha ExtJS, Angular, React JS, Microservices, Java/J2EE, MS Tech Stack, Enterprise CMS, Data Analytics, PowerBI, Blockchain, and Machine Learning. With our headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia (USA) and Hyderabad (India), our teams are also based out of Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, Lucknow, Bangalore, and Agra.

For more information, visit walkingtree.tech and connect with us at connect@walkingtree.tech

