Wallet Care by Bajaj Finserv with coverage up to Rs. 2 lakh now at just Rs. 498

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Finserv is offering a discount of Rs. 201 on the premium of Wallet Care.

This Pocket Insurance plan, which otherwise comes at a premium of Rs. 699 is now available at just Rs. 498. You can use the coupon code BFL2022 to avail of the discount offer.

Here are the benefits that the plan offers:

Coverage of up to Rs. 2 lakh

Complimentary protection against card fraud, including phishing, PIN-based fraud, and tele-phishing.

Free Zee5 subscription for one year

Free Gaana subscription for one year

Why is Wallet Care necessary?

With an increase in the number of fraudulent online activities, it's of utmost importance to secure all your payment cards - credit and debit cards - against them. It helps you come out of sticky situations, especially while travelling. Wallet Care from Bajaj Finserv covers other wallet essentials like personal ID cards.

Why should you opt for the Wallet Care plan?

Facility to block all your cards with a single call: You can block all your lost or stolen cards with a single call on a toll-free helpline number. The insurer will immediately initiate the process to block them on your behalf. It eliminates the effort of blocking multiple cards by calling each issuing authority independently. This service is available round the clock.

Global coverage: Bajaj Finserv Wallet Care is not limited to a particular geographical area. The coverage is available across the globe.



Emergency travel assistance: If you lose your payment cards or other valuable documents while on a trip and are stranded, Bajaj Finserv will help you with emergency travel assistance. This benefit includes:

Emergency cash assistance to pay your hotel bills in India and abroad.

Emergency travel ticket advance in India and abroad. Bajaj Finserv will assist you in cancelling lost tickets and rescheduling your travel.

Emergency cash assistance in India of up to Rs. 10,000

Assistance in PAN card replacement: Get the benefit of free replacement assistance for your misplaced PAN card.

SIM blocking: Suppose you misplace your mobile phone while on the move. You can avail of the service to block your SIM card immediately. The insurer will help you with the notifications that you need to make to block your SIM card. But to avail of this benefit, you must register your SIM card and your phone's IMEI number with Bajaj Finserv.

Valuable document registration: If you register the details of your important documents, such as insurance policies, driving license, etc., with Bajaj Finserv, you don't need to hold them every time. You can easily access these details from the insurer whenever you require them.

How to apply for Wallet Care from Bajaj Finserv?

Wallet Care helps you keep your debit/credit cards secure so that you can stay worry-free in case of loss, theft or damage. You can buy Wallet Care online with ease using the online application process. Multiple online payment options such as net banking, UPI, mobile wallets, card payments, etc., are available to pay the premium. After purchasing, if you are unsatisfied with the plan, you have the right to cancel it within 30 days from the start date or the plan's renewal date.

Bajaj Finserv Limited is the holding company for various financial service businesses of the famous Bajaj Group. Today, Bajaj Finserv is an established Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with a strong track record. It serves millions of individual and SME customers through its subsidiaries by providing solutions for asset acquisition, asset protection, wealth management, retirement, family health & income protection.

Bajaj Finserv participates in the financing business through Bajaj Finance Limited, listed on BSE and NSE. Bajaj Finserv has two unlisted assets protection business subsidiaries, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Limited and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Limited.

Its other subsidiaries are Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, Bajaj Finserv Health Limited, and Bajaj Financial Securities Limited. Bajaj Finserv Ventures Limited, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited, and Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund Trustee Limited are its newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiaries.

