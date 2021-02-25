Walmart expands Vriddhi programme in Uttar Pradesh to help MSMEs

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): US-based retailer Walmart on Thursday launched a new Vriddhi e-institute in Agra to provide small businesses in Uttar Pradesh access to skills and competencies to grow in a post-pandemic environment through online and offline channels like Flipkart's marketplace and Walmart's international supply chain.

With the new e-institute, Walmart is expanding its Vriddhi supplier development programme towards empowering 50,000 MSMEs across India for growth.

The programme provides MSMEs with specific training to leverage modern commerce and get ready for opportunities in Flipkart's e-commerce marketplace, the supply chain of Flipkart wholesale and Walmart's global sourcing operations, as well as the open marketplace.

In particular, the e-institute will focus on empowering skilled artisans and entrepreneurs to expand markets for Agra's prominent footwear manufacturing and stone carving sectors.



As Walmart triples its exports from India to 10 billion dollars annually by 2027, businesses with export ambitions can learn how to qualify as a Walmart global sourcing supplier, taking 'Make in India' products to the world.

The first Vriddhi e-institute, opened in Haryana in October 2020, serves MSMEs from the Panipat-Sonipat-Kundli region.

Leigh Hopkins, Executive Vice President for International Strategy, Development and Asia Region at Walmart International, said the company had encouraging results from its first e-institute and strong interest from MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh.

"Walmart and Flipkart are helping artisans and entrepreneurs augment their Indian ingenuity with merchandising and logistics expertise and access to e-commerce customers across India and abroad," he said in a statement.

"Growing MSME businesses creates employment opportunities in local communities and puts them at the heart of 'Make in India' and 'Digital India' programmes." (ANI)

