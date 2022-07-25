Wanshika Medicare-Personalised health care hospital inaugurated at Safdarjund Enclave, Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI/PNN): The grand inauguration of Wanshika Medicare- Personalised Health care Hospital was held at Safdarjung Enclave, Delhi on July 24, 2022. While inaugurating in presence of notable dignitaries, the chief guest Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K. V. Chaudhary inaugurated the hospital and made the ceremony even more special.

Wanshika Medicare would provide all the amenities of a multi-speciality hospital under one roof while offering better and more affordable eye care treatment to patients travelling to Delhi from all across the country for eye treatment. Wanshika Medicare's co-founders, Shalini Saxena and Salil Dubey shared the podium during the hospital's inaugural event and stated that the organization's aim is to offer the general public in India access to top-notch ophthalmology.





They mentioned that along with the most up-to-date lab services, patients can get access to Ophthalmology, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Urology, Dental, General Medicine, General Surgery, Paediatric, and Dermatology through Wanshika Medicare.

According to Dr Manish Kumar, Mentor of Wanshika Medicare, patients will receive care from experienced medical professionals using state-of-the-art technology and apparatus. Wanshika Medicare's co-founder, Shalini Saxena, wrapped up the official opening by outlining the hospital's plans to introduce Wanshika Medicare shortly in major Indian cities.

Mr Gagan Nagpal, Vice President Wanshika Medicare revealed that under the special launch offer from Wanshika Medicare will provide the first free consultation to patients of eye care, gynae and dental and will provide 20 per cent discount while senior citizens can receive a 30 per cent discount on lab tests. Special discount for Diabetic patients can avail of two diabetic consultations with one HBA1c and R Blood Sugar test in just 1000 Rs Patients will receive a special 15 per cent discount on medications as well as a tempting 10 per cent discount on optical.

Wanshika mediacare has opened special helpline number +011 41547834 where patients can schedule an appointment from morning 8 AM to evening 8 PM.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

