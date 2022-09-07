Want to take crypto gaming up a level? - Try Polkadot, Uniswap and Feed3

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI/ATK): Decentralized Exchanges (DEX) have prospered due to restrictions placed on Centralized Exchanges (CEXs). Unlike centralized exchanges, decentralized exchanges are not controlled or overseen by just one group or person.

Decentralization indicates that there is no mid-constitution or server. To this effect, the network has its nodes dispersed. This way, it cuts out the middleman. Accordingly, it allows users to conduct trades through smart contracts. Hence, lowers the expenses connected to centralized exchanges and accelerates operations.

Thus, a decentralized exchange can be seen as an outlet that decentralizes the essential operations of an exchange. Such essential operations are order matching, order books, capital deposits, and asset trading/exchange. Polkadot (DOT), Uniswap (UNI), and Feed3 (FD3) are making waves in the decentralized system. However, Feed3 (FD3) intends to offer more.

Enjoy Elevated Blockchain Performance with Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) is a coin whose blockchain has an elevated performance. Thus it has the proficiency to complete more than 1000 transactions per second. Moreover, when described with coins such as Ethereum (ETH), it is frankly cheaper to send. Polkadot was designed by Dr Gavin Wood, who happens to be a co-founder of Ethereum. He is also the one who conceived Solidity smart contract language. Dr Wood is convinced that Polkadot (DOT) is a "sharded version of Ethereum''. As a validation of this idea, the first outline of the Polkadot (DOT) white paper was out in October 2016.

Standing as a blockchain network, Polkadot (DOT) was invented to incorporate several interconnected and application-specific sub-chains referred to as parallelized chains or parachains. Each chain formulated within Polkadot (DOT) parachains uses the modular framework of the Parity Technologies Substrate. This permits the selection of unorthodox components that conform to their application-specific chain. The Polkadot project is the body of the ecosystem that houses the parachains. These parachains connect to a single base platform usually referred to as Relay Chain. Relay Chains do not endorse application functionality. However, it ensures the leveraging of substrates and guarantees security for the network's parachains.

End of the Year Price Prediction for Polkadot (DOT)

The minimum cost of Polkadot (DOT) to be expected in 2022 is recorded as USD 9.85. On the other hand, the maximum price of Polkadot (DOT) may reach USD 11.04.

On this note, the average trading price is presumably around USD 10.20. For August 2022, crypto enthusiasts presumably indicate that Polkadot (DOT) is capable of reaching an average rate of USD 9.24.

Consequently, the crypto market should expect Polkadot's (DOT) minimum price to be about USD 8.45 while the maximum could be around USD 9.50.

It is anticipated that by October 2022, the average rate of Polkadot (DOT) could be around USD 9.71.

Nonetheless, it could diminish to USD 9.36 as well as boost up to $10.25. November 2022 might experience an increase of Polkadot's (DOT) value to $10.64. At the same time, it might not diminish in value to less than USD 9.56.

At the end of the year, a plausible average of USD 10.20 is foreseen with a minimum of USD 9.85 and a maximum of USD 11.04.

Increased Assets With Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap is one of the leading Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications to gain considerable support on Ethereum while launching in November 2018. Heretofore, innumerable other decentralized exchanges have been set up.

However, Uniswap has stayed the most popular in history. The Uniswap network usually gives Uniswap (UNI) tokens to crypto enthusiasts who stake their assets with it.

A fascinating fact about this token is that it is a governance token. So, it virtually allows holders voting rights on cases concerning the Decentralized Exchanges (DEX). This qualifies owners of Uniswap (UNI) to take part in decisions that affect how the network performs and take advantage of the advancing value of DEXs over time.

Uniswap is the most immense DEX that is employing the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users throughout the globe to trade crypto with the dearth of a mediator. Uniswap (UNI) is a governance token that equips users with the power to vote on pivotal protocol changes. It is also one of the noteworthy cryptocurrencies by market cap.

Is Uniswap (UNI) Really Superb?

With all the perks that come with trading Uniswap (UNI), crypto enthusiasts may confront impermanent loss when providing liquidity to Uniswap (UNI). This thereafter dissuades a percentage of potential users. 49.5 per cent of liquidity suppliers on Uniswap V3 have mourned impermanent losses. Regardless, once Feed3 (FD3) launches, it has great potential to correct all these inadequacies and offer satisfactory trading.

Decentralized exchanges have been greatly faced with severe scrutiny from regulators, who are working to carry out centralization, regulations, and someday, the demise of DEX.

Whether or not the securities and exchange commission (SEC) comes to dissolve under Uniswap or any of its equivalents in a meaningful way remains to be seen. So, if the Uniswap DEX faces any sort of attack, the token's price will swoop, resulting in tangible investment losses.



Feed3 (FD3): Upgraded Gaming

Feed3 (FD3) is created to serve as the foremost audio feedback mechanism that is conceived and formulated to help the web 3.0 community put forward feedback concerning their understanding of playing a blockchain-based game or relating with a dApp through AI-powered voice messages.

Feed3 (FD3) will provide the game development team an extensive compass of genuine feedback which they can employ to regulate or re-engineer the game. This will in return ensure that the gaming community's anticipations can be resolved. Moreover, this will guarantee the longevity of the product and customer delight.

To enable the web 3.0 gaming players to sway the idea of the FB2E model, Feed3 will formulate partnerships with some prominent designations operating in the Play-to-Earn (P2E) economy.

The alliance will permit the use and integration of the Feed3 technology within the UI/UX of the games. It will also assist the players and gaming guilds to spawn another mode of income. In disparity, the evolution team will have access to the data they require to ensure that the game matures to the expected level.

An extensively notable fact is that Feed3 awards its users for their exertions by giving them Feed3 (FD3) tokens which is the native cryptocurrency of the scheme. Consequently, a Feedback-to-Earn (FB2E) model is integrated on top of the already available Play-to-Earn model of the blockchain game. This in return creates an additional income medium for the players. All they need to do is share their opinions and feedback.

Remarkably, Feed3 (FD3) has intentions of expanding its coasts in the Metaverse which is also a web 3.0 territory. Analogous to the P2E economy, there is no enterprise to help the users and communities on Metaverse to relay feedback on the experience of going across the virtual-reality space.



The Tokenomics of Feed3

8.74 billion coins are available to be distributed to interested users. 35 per cent of these tokens are meant to be sold during the presale. 25 per cent will be secluded for exchanges. 15 per cent will be set aside for partnership while 10 per cent will be earmarked for the team. Advisors will be qualified to have 5 per cent while 10 per cent will be stipulated for marketing.

Once the presale is in motion, the prices of the tokens will fluctuate. So, the first stage will see the cost of r the tokens rise to USD 0.005. Consequently, the second stage will have the price boost up to USD 0.008, and the price at the latest phase will be USD 0.01.

Feed3 (FD3) Roadmap

For the realization of its goals, the Feed3 (FD3) team has put in place a five-stage plan that will guide potential users. The first step was to ensure the release of the whitepaper, the website launch, the acquisition of the annotated audio data, and the commencement of the Freeda building.

The second phase will incorporate the FD3 personal sale, the inclusion of FD3 tokens on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap, the expansion of the FS2E model, and the assigning of blockchain partners.

Furthermore, the third step will involve the making of the first assemblage of F3 BOT, the FD3 public presale, confederation with influencers, and the blastoff of the FB2E version and product demo.

The fourth step will include the finished Freeda building, the advent of play-to-earn partnerships, FD3 token listing on centralized exchanges, and the outset of the F3 Decentralized Applications (dApps).

Ultimately, the last stage will incorporate the inception of metaverse partnerships, the proliferation of other blockchain networks, the culmination of the F3 dApp building, and the Bug Bounty initiative launch.



Cryptocurrencies are taking over the financial and virtual business world due to their prestige which has not diminished in growth. It is no surprise that crypto enthusiasts develop more use for them as time goes by. Polkadot (DOT), Uniswap (UNI), and other prominent cryptocurrencies have had their services augmented immensely.

Nevertheless, Feed3 (FD3) intends to raise the banners of cryptocurrency higher than any other coin. Users will have more reasons to buy it instead of other coins. It will be their go-to coin to hedge against the delinquencies of conventional financial schemes, payments, and investments.

Website: https://feed3.io/

Presale: https://presale.feed3.io/register

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

