WASME honors winners of Global Icon Awards 2022 for outstanding achievements and contributions

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/PNN): Global Icon Awards 2022 by the World Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME) is an initiative to honor people and organisations for their outstanding achievements and contributions. WASME is one of the leading international non-governmental organizations engaged in the promotion of Small and Medium organizations worldwide since its inception in 1980. It is the global voice of SMEs. Through multidimensional activities like Policy Advocacy, Information Dissemination, Events and Training, Conferences and Seminars, Publication and Research, and Network linkages, the WASME team assists in creating the best, integrated, innovative and sustainable working frameworks for SMEs.

The Global Icon Awards 2022 covers fields such as Real Estate, Health Care, E-commerce, FMCG, Start-Ups, NGOs, Designs, Talent, Entertainment, Fashion, Jewellery, Taxation, Hospitality and the Service Industry, and much more. Encouraging innovative thinking of businesses and startups, the platform recognises true leaders and fuels momentum for their progress.

It was a difficult call for the jury members to shortlist the winners as all the nominees had a successful track record in their respective fields. However, factors such as qualifications, achievements, USP of the products/services, and impact on society helped the respected jury members to finalize the winners. An in-depth survey was also conducted to arrive at the winners of the Global Icon Awards 2022 in their respective categories.

Here are the winners:

- Nikhil Mudgal, Founder and CEO of Lorien Finance- Best Cross Border Fintech Platform

- Piyush Gupta, Founder and CEO of Polytrade- Leader of The Year in the Fintech Industry

- Anuraag Singh, Founder and Director of SysTools Software Pvt. Ltd.- Best Cyber Security Expert

- Dr Bijna Kotak Dasani MBE, FRSA, Executive Director and Advisory Board Member of Multiple Global Boards and Funds- Global Leader of the Year for Diversity, Equity and Financial Inclusion

- Dr Bharat D Vasani, Founder of B D Vasani and Co.- Leader of The Year in Taxations Laws

- Iman Zaidi, Luxury Makeup Artist- Best Luxury Makeup Designer from India

- Vedant Parashar, Author of Children Short Story book Bedtime Stories and more - A Book by a Kid for Kids- Young Author of The Year

- Dr Khizer Ahmed, Founder and Director of Digifinite Solutions- Most Promising Leader in Information Technology

- Akshay Mahendru and Karan Mahendru, Co-founders of The Pet Point- Emerging Pet Brand of The Year

- Chahat Aggarwal, Founder of Impact Biz Study- Emerging Leader of The Year in the Branding and Marketing Industry

- Kallol Ghosh, Founder and Director of Organisation for Friends Energies and Resources- Social Entrepreneur of The Year

- Vandana Bhatia, Director of Legal, Compliance and Company Secretary, Ryan India Tax Services Pvt. Ltd. - Legal and Compliance Professional of The Year

- Bhunesh Sharma, CEO and Founder of Smile for All- Best Non-Profit Organisation of The Year

- Sukhdeep Singh Aasht, CEO and Founder of CFIL (Centre For Financial Informatics and Literacy)- Most Promising Leader in Financial Literacy

- Dr Megha Sharma, Founder and Managing Director of Toogle Services- Leader of The Year for Empowering Women and Entrepreneurs

- Tushar Vijay, Co-Founder of Fueller- Leading Achiever in Digital Content Services

- Dr Nishant S Mehta, Founder of Nishant S Mehta & Company- Most Promising Auditor and Leader in the Fintech and Banking Industry

- Dr Rufus Vasanth Raj, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon of Rela Institute & Medical Centre- Best Arthroscopy and Sports Medicine Doctor

- Dr Kavya Dendukuri, Lead Consultant Hepatologist of Kauvery Hospitals- Best Upcoming Hepatologist and Liver Transplant Physician

- Dr Deepak Jakhar and Dr Ishmeet Kaur, Founders of Dermosphere Clinic- Best Dermatology Clinic

- Shreyansh Rohatgi, Founder and CEO of Marko & Brando- Leader of The Year in Digital Marketing

- Debjani Mukherjee, Founder and Director of Nanighar- Women-led Startup of The Year

- Dr Shyam Sundar Kalavalapalli, Chairman and Co-Founder of Institute of Diabetes, Endocrinology and Adiposity Private Limited (IDEA Clinics)- Futuristic Health Innovation Award

- Mansi Bajaj, Founder and CEO of The Yoga House- Most Promising Entrepreneur in the Wellness Industry

- Pragash VM and Sneha Ramesh, Partners at Score Digitally- Best Upcoming Creative Digital Agency of The Year

- Prasenjit Paul, Director of Paul Asset Consultant Pvt. Ltd- Best Book of the Year for "How to avoid Loss and Earn Consistently in The Stock Market"

- Sangeeta Singh Deo, Managing Director of Technofy Connect Pvt. Ltd.- Best Intelligent Security Solutions Company



- Mayank Pushpam Singh, Founder and Managing Director of Kaleidescope Private Ltd.(Performance Centre India)- Most Innovative Fitness Solutions

- Soumalya Kumar De, Founder of Confrenzia- Emerging Leader of The Year in Brand Design & Communication

- Radhika Etikyala, Sr. Vice President of Grand Vivanta Vacations Pvt. Ltd- Best Luxury Resort & Hotel Management Company

- Satish Talekar, Anchor- Best Anchor of The Year

- Shani Rai, Director of ANK Milestone Pvt. Ltd.- Emerging Consultant of Industrial Training

- Khalid Wani, Founder and Director of KWCG c/o Wani Industries Pvt. Ltd.- Global Entrepreneur of The Year in Marketing, Strategy & Brand Communications

- Vivek Baid, Managing Director of Varima Fashions Private Limited- Young Entrepreneur of The Year in Garment Manufacturing Industry

- Millennial Pranav Mangal, Founder of FURItek Media- Youngest Entrepreneur in The Digital Marketing

- Dr Ahmed Haque, Founder of SH International Group- Entrepreneur of The Year in Export Industry

- Shitiz Garg, Founder and Chief Architect of Design Your Nest- Best Interior Designing Firm of The Year

- Pragash VM and Sneha Ramesh, Co-Founders of The Score Magazine- Best Music Media of The Year

- Anuraj Antil, Managing Director of Kronus Infratech & Consultants Pvt Ltd- Most Promising Consultant in Real Estate

- Rajiv Ghosh, MD and CEO of Digital Aptech Pvt Ltd- Most Promising Company in IT and Software Development Industry

- Ankit Jaitly, Founder of 365Digital- Dynamic Entrepreneur of The Year

- Atibha Vijay, Promoter of Giftii.com / Sassie Gifts Pvt Ltd- Best Online Gift Portal

- Hiba Rumi, Founder and CEO of Magnet07 Marketing Solutions- Emerging Leader in Digital Marketing

- Vinayak Veer- Best Strength and Conditioning Coach In Fitness and Sports Industry

- Mohammed Imran Shaikh, CEO of Trustsignal Ventures Pvt Ltd- Emerging CPaaS of The Year

- Rajkumar Neelappa, CEO of Physeek.Fit- Fastest Growing Fitness Startup

- Ravinutala Srikanth, Founder and CEO of Terobots Enterprise AI Pvt Ltd- Emerging Digital Automation Startup of The Year

- Rajul Raghuvanshi, CEO and Founder of RRR Media Group- Most Promising Leader in Social Media Marketing and PR

- Shani Rai and Nedab Arshad, Directors of Hellioes Tech Services Pvt Ltd- Iconic Solar Tech Company of The Year

- Sheetal Agarwal, Founder and CEO of S.V. Endeavours- Enigmatic Tea Blends of The Year

- Roben Dass, Chairman and Managing Director of Koochie Play Systems Private Limited- Best Playground and Outdoor Fitness Brand of The Year

- Aamir Bashir, Vice President at Jukin Media- Media Professional of The Year

- Priyal Domadia, Co-founder and Social Media Head of Curators Digital- Most Enterprising Social Media Marketer

- Hemil Domadia, Co-founder and Digital Marketing Head of Curators Digital- Most Enterprising Digital Marketer

- Dr Jahnvi Upadhyay, Founder of Amayaha Aesthetics- Aesthetic Clinic of The Year

- Heet Nagda & Jinal Nagda, Co-founders of Panachee- Pathbreaking Startup in The Beauty Industry

- Dr Rashmi Bapat, Doctor at Bapat Multispeciality Hospital, Pune- Healthcare Professional of The Year

- Devanshi Domadia and Anjali Bhanushali, Co-founders of A-Dog- Disruptive Startup in The Pet Care Industry

Heylin Spark is the official PR partner for the Global Icon Awards 2022 by WASME. WASME Supporting Partners are the Ministry of MSME, Govt of India, The Economic Times, Nasscom, Tata Group Nexarc and the international media network HBW News.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

