Watch Bollywood Star Madhurima Tuli in a new avatar in SVMT Music Video 'Hayaa'

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI/GPRC): Monsoon and romance go hand in hand! This year's monsoon season is already abuzz with music videos that are deeply romantic and highly glamorous.

To notch up the heat quotient, here comes Madhurima Tuli's new music video 'Hayaa.'

SVMT Music Originals & Shrikant Tuli present the most romantic & sensuous song of the year, 'Hayaa', featuring gorgeous Madhurima and dashing debutante Dipak Tewari. The music video, based on a soul-stirring number, was released today, on July 19. Popular Bollywood actor Madhurima Tuli is all set to rock the screens yet again in Hayaain a glamorous avatar this time.

The song is sung & composed by Anurag Mohn, already famous for his superhit number 'Khwabeeda'. The touching lyrics are written by Shraddha Bhilave. The video is directed by Shrikant Tuli, who is also the Founder-CEO of SVMT Music. Swati Sinha is the co-producer while the music video is releasing under the label SVMT Music.





Madhurima, who is known for her remarkable performances in films like 'Baby' and TV shows like '24', dons a smoking hot avatar by the pool for her latest project, showcasing a hitherto unseen aspect of her personality as an actor. With her is the male lead, debutant Dipak Tewari, who complements Madhurima in the music video perfectly. Though 'Hayaa' is Dipak's debut project, he electrifies the screen with his presence.

Speaking about his lead actors, director Shrikant Tuli says, "Madhurima is an experienced actor who has worked on quite a few prestigious projects already. On the other hand, Dipak, despite this being his first music video, essayed his role perfectly."

The music video, which tells an emotionally-charged story, is entirely the vision of Shrikant Tuli, Madhurima's brother, and the lead actors are bringing alive the same onscreen. Hayaa will be known as much for its eye-catching visuals as for a score that will last long in the public memory.

Anurag Mohn's reverberating voice, which you must have heard many times before, comes through resonating in this composition as well. His rendition creates a unique aura around the director's vision and keeps the audience spellbound.

As the driving force behind SVMT Music Shrikant has managed to bring out the best in his artistes, all of whom have rendered chartbusting numbers for a number of SVMT Music's music videos. Apart from Madhurima, some of the names that are integral to the SVMT team are Swati Sinha, Rewati Raman, Vijaya Pant Tuli and Somya Bairoliya.

With 'Hayaa', the audience is bound to look forward to the talented jugalbandi of Shrikant and Anurag, who are all set to make some more great music together.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

