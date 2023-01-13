Watch Out For Big Eyes Coin And Axie Infinity In The Next Bull Run

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/ATK): Meme coins are popular for their ability to make millions for investors in a very short span of time, and we've seen this theory come to fruition severally in the past years. One of the most recent is the occurrence with Dogecoin in 2021 and how it started a bull run that made users millions of dollars. Almost all cryptocurrencies also followed. It was a beautiful time, and the crypto market reached an all-time high of around USD 2 trillion in market cap.

Big eyes coin(BIG) is a meme coin taking this trajectory as it looks to be reaching the expectation for meme coins in the market. The meme coin has raised close to USD 12 million, considering market irregularities, and many say it has the potential to reach the height of Dogecoin and even go further. Big eyes could be the next meme coin to lead the next bull run looming ahead.

In addition, Axie infinity continues to take the lead amidst the metaverse project, leading the pack toward more metaverse innovations. The cryptocurrency continues to gain traction as market participants look forward to all the beauty the metaverse has in store for us all.

Axie Infinity(AXS) Bringing The Future To Metaverse

Axie Infinity(AXS) is a metaverse project built on the Ronin chain of the Ethereum blockchain. It is one of the few metaverse projects still performing considerably well despite market conditions. Axie Infinity launched in March 2018, introducing the term play-to-earn to gamers in the community. It is an online video game and one of the first in the crypto landscape, which uses non-fungible tokens created by the Vietnamese studio Sky Mavis. It is well-known for its digital pets known as Axies, which are collected and minted by Axie Infinity players. The game is played by buying the digital pets, breeding, and nurturing them to grow and be able to battle other pets.

The integration of blockchain technology into traditional online gaming on Axie Infinity is one of the major factors that sets it apart from other online games. The cryptocurrency market is famous for its capability to provide numerous earning opportunities. And Axie Infinity took a step further in blending gaming with the financial market. The Ethereum-based game has a design that enables users to control their virtual assets, rewarding individuals that excel in these and master the art of gameplay.

Big Eyes Coin(BIG) Shows Why It's Totes Adorbs



Big eyes coin is one of the biggest presales in 2022, demonstrating massive potential right from week one. Big eyes coin is a new meme coin launching on the Ethereum blockchain and the first cat meme in the landscape. Big eyes coin is a DeFi solution looking to integrate functional utilities into its community just like Shiba did. The meme coin is looking to transform its community into one of the biggest wealth creation systems in the landscape. Hence, the reason major investors are joining and buying the tokens early.

Big eyes will introduce NFTs collections, gaming, metaverse, and several initiatives targeted towards increasing wealth and improving o network interactions. THe NFT collections will be a way for individuals in the NFT space to benefit from the meme coin and earn when they mint the NFTs. The network NFTs will also play an integral part in its gaming and metaverse initiatives plans.

Buying the BIG token early often guarantees a return on investment because most tokens see a price increase immediately after launch. At the time, you could choose whether to sell for profit or hold for higher gains.

