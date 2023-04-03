Wavesys Global latest AI powered Deep learning tracking based Forensic investigation software promises to be the paradigm shift in CCTV led investigations

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI/SRV): Wavesys Global- a security solutions company known for its innovative solutions for the industrial segment is all set to launch the new Video Content Analytics with Forensics service feature. This new addition promises to keep criminal minds at bay by way of offering an expansive range of search filters and refined results for forensic evidence searches.

Introducing WVCA Forensics, Senior Regional Director of Wavesys Global- Abhishek Kumar stated that the distinctiveness of this product is that it uses object metadata to create an appearance search, records metadata, and snapshots without the need for post-processing, and enables change of search criteria in just a click, thereby reducing the forensic evidence search time to a very great extent.

"What used to take hours earlier would now be found in minutes, thanks to the new Forensics feature. The WVCA Forensics Server analyses ad creates Metadata from existing onsite cameras, facilitates both local and remote search processes, and also allows retrieval and review of high-resolution footage of the object of search. The system trails multiple cameras, creates audit trails, and highlights objects of interest in just minutes", he further added.

The forensic search features include a Metadata database, VMS playback, and an intuitive appearance search tool with filters that allow refining the available footage based on date and time, object identity, color, and zonal specifications; all this in addition to the basic AI features. The mentioned forensic search service is offered as an optional service with the all-in-one, stand-alone WVCA ETS AI-based Analytics Server.

The WVCA ETS range is a hardware solution that meets the video analytical needs of industrial organizations. It features advanced Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence algorithms that enable people detection, head tracking, vehicle type identification, abandoned bag detection, hand-held object detection, slip and fall sighting, and shelf clearance.

"One of the major financial advantages of the WVCA Forensics solution is that it can use footage and data from the user's existing CCTV cameras, eliminating the need for any additional investment on a new camera setup. It also works on a simple UI that makes the search-find-export process easy and quick.", Abhishek Kumar said.



"We have a Pro-AI- Deep learning series by the name IP-50. The series features Artificial Intelligence in general and portrays extreme capabilities in Edge Analytics and Facial Recognition among others. We have employed WVCA forensics solutions in IP-50 Series edge level too, enabling application of Deep Learning (DL) abilities like DL-based forensic search filters, tracking, classification, and localisation of people, vehicles, and objects. The ultimate goal here is to optimise business intelligence and metadata generation for the clients." he added

In a recent incident, the Mumbai police control room received an anonymous call about the presence of terrorists at two local railway stations. The concerned departments immediately got to work and spent hours conducting thorough searches of both railway stations. Part of the team physically investigated every possible corner while another set of officials monitored the CCTV live feed and recorded footage for suspicious objects and people.

Fortunately for everyone, the call was a hoax call. But there were numerous man-hours and manpower spent on an unseemly fraudulent call. The legal agencies could not have stopped the call. But by using the WVCA Forensics, the departments could have saved and redirected massive time, energy, and effort toward real pressing issues.

Answering the question of how the WVCA Forensics feature can help in situations like these, Abhishek explained, "The feature uses adaptive searching to accelerate the search process, meaning it uses object metadata to create an appearance search. The search can be as detailed as saying 'a man in blue shirt and black trousers walking towards the North entrance without a bag at 13:45:23 hours on 01.03.2023.' Once objects/ humans of interest resembling the search criteria are identified, the system would allow export of its snapshots along with the metadata description of those identified. The same is also encrypted and stored into safety for future retrieval."

WVCA forensics is currently offered as an optional feature with the Video Content Analytics Server. However, it is promising enough to become a constant feature in video analytics tools in the not-too-distant future.

Read more about Wavesys Global and WVMS Forensics at https://wavesysglobal.com/ or contact sales.apac@wavesysglobal.com for technical inputs.

