Way India's pharma sector gained trust during Covid-19 was unprecedented: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the way India's pharma sector has gained trust the world over during the Covid-19 pandemic was unprecedented.

He made the remarks addressing a post-Budget webinar on the subject of 'Health and Medical Research'.



"The way India's pharma sector has gained trust the world over during the Covid-19 pandemic was unprecedented. We have to capitalize on this", the Prime Minister said.

This was the ninth of the series of 12 webinars being organised by the government. The objective behind hosting the webinars is to seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2023.

Notably, India not only catered its own population with life-saving vaccines, but also supplied vaccines worldwide. Under Vaccine Maitri, India supplied vaccines to 100 countries and provided drugs to around 150 countries during the pandemic.





During the webinar, PM Modi also said his government's focus is to use more technology in the health sector.



"We wish to provide timely healthcare to all citizens through digital health ID system. 10 crore teleconsultations have been made through government's eSanjeevani telemedicine service," PM Modi said.

Further, PM Modi also said one of the main focuses of the government is that people should get testing facilities and better primary health care near their homes.



"Critical health infrastructures are being set up in small cities and townships under PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. Not only small cities are getting hospitals, ecosystem related to health sector has also been developed," he added. (ANI)



