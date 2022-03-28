We-Ace collaborates with IBM to launch SHINE

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], March 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Community-led skilling and mentoring platform for women We-Ace recently announced the launch of a new program called SHINE in collaboration with the multinational technology company, IBM. The program is exclusively designed and curated to enhance IBM executives' leadership capabilities and amplify Diversity & Inclusion allyship. The purpose of this unique program is to showcase the organization's online presence in order to connect with women professionals in the talent market and embed their leadership brand into communities.

The theme of the campaign is SHINE for inclusion, which stands for:

S - Strength of mind

H - Habits that are progressive

I - Ideate and Inspire

N - Navigate and Nimble

E - Engage and empower



Women professionals are to be connected with the IBM leadership through the campaign SHINE, which aims to bolster the Diversity & Inclusion agenda at IBM. We-Ace is powering up and enabling outreach for the program by connecting with over 1.5 million women through their communities and network partnerships.

Talking about the program Anuranjita Kumar, Founder & CEO of We-Ace said, "A more diverse and inclusive workplace is better able to reflect and understand the needs of its customers - half of which are women. It leads to increased creativity, productivity and has greater business impact. However, there are challenges that organizations face while strengthening the diversity and inclusion agenda. It is heartening to see organizations like IBM recognise these challenges and spear head this change with programs like SHINE."

The eminent speakers of the event include Usha Srikanth - VP & Senior Partner, Sectors - CIC India at IBM Consulting who says, "It's not enough to be passive non-discriminatory. We need to be bold as allies for Diversity & Inclusion."

While sharing the work ethics and protocols at IBM, Thirukkumaran (Thiru) Nagarajan - Vice President & HR Head at IBM India/South Asia says, "IBM India has been recognized as one of the best places for working women year after year. It results from our rich culture where IBMers across all levels have created an environment where women can thrive and bring out their best and aspire to take on decision-making roles. When women are empowered - children, families, communities, corporations, and country's progress."

Deepali Nair - Digital Sales Leader at IBM says, "Leading through fear and guilt doesn't get the desired results. Inclusion of self and inclusion of others is the greatest alchemy."

Prachi Rastogi - Diversity and Inclusion Leader APAC at IBM says, "Be unabashedly confident about your dreams and hugely aware of your thoughts, feelings & actions. These two habits put together can bring individuals, teams, corporations, and countries unimagined success and inclusivity."

We-Ace is a leading global community platform of over 100k+ women aspiring to ace their careers. As agents of change for gender-balanced workplaces, the company's mission is to engage, enable and employ women professionals to be in decision-making roles. Women can connect and network with the best in the industry through hiring drives, career fairs, skilling labs, CXO meets and various other industry-led live sessions. Women aspiring to upskill can select from a wide range of life-stage enablement, self-enhancement, functional and technical courses that start from as low as Rs. 99/-.

Women can also explore and choose various job opportunities as per their skills and expertise and apply hassle-free to 150+ global companies from across sectors including technology, fintech, BFSI that are hiring from them. The platform also provides access to various leadership talks and masterclasses industry sessions with experts regularly to keep them updated about recent developments and industry trends from their area of expertise. It has a lot to offer to those who really want to learn.

