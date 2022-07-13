We-Ace to host the 3rd edition of Spark, a gender diversity leadership conclave with support from Google

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): We-Ace, a leading platform for aspiring women, has announced the 3rd edition of its annual conclave 'Spark-2022' to be held on July 15th 2022. The agenda of this conclave is focused on building thought leadership in making the world more balanced.

Over 7000 people from different industries and countries are expected to attend this one-day conclave. Google, IBM, Walmart Global Tech, Perfetti Van Melle (PVM), and FutureSkills Prime - a MeitY - NASSCOM Digital Skilling Initiative. are the key Partners of this conclave. 30+ prominent speakers will speak at the event and share their thoughts on the topic.

Spark is an annual gender diversity leadership conclave - an initiative by We-Ace in collaboration with major industry leaders to build thought leadership around gender-balancing workforces and workplaces. Like every year, the 3rd edition of Spark aims to bring together leaders, organizations, communities and professionals to discuss women and their undeniable role in creating value for businesses, economies and society at large.

The purpose of this annual conclave is to discuss ideas, issues and topics that drive the inclusion of women in decision making, in value creation and in building an ecosystem that supports them to learn, grow and succeed. This year the conclave is addressing the idea of making the world more balanced by exploring matters related to the three pillars critical to promoting gender diversity - women, workplace and family.

From funding gap for women entrepreneurs to a working mom's dilemma; from the stigma around returnee women to social bias against stay-at-home dads, the conclave will see discussions on some hard-hitting topics starting at 9 am on July 15th 2022.

Spark 2022 will be attended by prominent speakers and leaders from the industry like Anu Aga (Padma Shri Awardee, Former MP - Rajya Sabha), CP Gurnani (CEO and MD, Tech Mahindra), Srikanth Velamakanni (Co-founder, Group Chief Executive and Vice-Chairman, Fractal Analytics), Sapna Chadha (Vice President, Marketing, Google APAC), Mohit Thukral (Founder and Managing Partner, Vivtera), Gayatri Yadav (Chief Marketing Officer India and SEA, Sequoia Capital), and Rizwan Koita (Co-founder and former CEO, CitiusTech).

YouTube link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=tK0Pu9uh5PI&feature=youtu.be

Event Highlights

Spark 2022 is not just a forum to discuss big ideas but a platform to upskill by attending 20+ exclusive workshops and mentoring sessions with the finest leaders of the industries. Key partners of the event will power the workshops and mentoring sessions to facilitate the ecosystem to begin a journey of change towards a more balanced world.

Major attractions of Spark 2022 will be:



- Keynotes of global leaders on their views, opinions and ideas on key issues and their impact.

- Participation in industry-wide ideation to shape the future and find actionable solutions to correct the imbalance

- Live interaction with speakers and partner companies to discuss, ask and understand the role we can play as individuals in bringing change

- Group mentoring sessions and actionable workshops to gain new ideas and perspectives on related topics

- Networking of attendees, both women and men allies who show up in support and action, to drive the agenda

Anuranjita Kumar, Founder and CEO of We-Ace, shared more information about Spark-2022 and states, "We are providing a global community platform for women aspiring to ace their careers. As agents of change for gender-balanced workplaces, our mission is to engage, enable and employ women professionals to be in decision-making roles. Spark-2022 is the 3rd edition of our annual Gender Diversity Leadership conclave which aims to correct the imbalance by engaging with communities to pave a brighter, more diverse future for individuals, industries, and eventually, the world."

"We have joined forces with the AIF (American India Foundation) in raising support and funds for their livelihood initiatives focused on women in STEM. We invite women from all across the industry to come to join us as we converge to ideate, differentiate, disrupt and make way for a pivotal change. Together, let's be a part of the solution in making the world more balanced," Anuranjita added.

Other key leaders joining Spark 2022 include Usha Srikanth (Senior Partner, Client Services Leader, IBM), Shweta Shandilya (Director - Data Governance Portfolio Product Development and Support, IBM Soft Labs), Lavanya Raghuraman (IBM Distinguished Engineer, CTO, Global Government, IBM Consulting), Keerthana Sharath (Practice Manager for Business Automation, Expert Labs, IBM Software Labs), Anuj Malhotra (Senior Partner & Vice President, Service Lines & Operations, IBM Consulting), Kanchan Bhatia Kumar (Sr. Associate Director - HR, Perfetti Van Melle), Manisha Kohli (Head of Partner Engineering, Google Cloud), Chaitanya Sreenivas (Chief Talent Officer, Kyndryl), Vijaya Prasanna (Director, Walmart Global Tech), and Sumita Ambasta (Co-founder & Executive Director, Flowering Tree).

You can register to join Spark 2022 by clicking here.

Started in 2020, We-Ace is a leading global network of over 100k+ women aspiring to ace their careers. As agents of change for gender-balanced workplaces, the company's mission is to engage, enable and employ women professionals to be in decision-making roles. Women can connect and network with the best in the industry through hiring drives, career fairs, skilling labs, CXO meets and various other industry-led live sessions. Women aspiring to upskill can select from a wide range of life-stage enablement, self-enhancement, and functional and technical courses. The company also offers focused mentoring and coaching programs for women looking to learn, grow and succeed, both personally and professionally.

