We are Bolder Than the Rest: Urban Yog

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The beauty and personal care brand, Urban Yog, believes in bringing innovative products to the table that are the need of the hour.

Their innovative product range aligns with the brand ethos, 'Be Bold, Be the Change.'

The brand represents the woman who believes in herself, takes bold decisions, and brings change in her and society. The brand is certain that this woman lies in each one.

www.instagram.com/reel/Cl05jMNok1m/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y

Urban Yog aims to ease women's lives who are juggling between work and home every day. It believes that its products act as a catalyst to help women be the bolder versions of themselves and make better decisions to take the control of their life, making the brand stand out in the beauty and personal care industry.

The brand recently came up with a bold and innovative solution for painless hair removal in 5 minutes. Urban Yog Hair Removal Cream Spray is innovated by keeping women of every age in mind. It's natural and safe making it suitable for teenagers and even older women with fragile skin. This spray is easy to use and carry. It doesn't lead to any messy application and smells good. "Soon after the launch, the sales numbers shot up indicating acceptance from the bold women of today," said Hemant Raulo, Founder and CEO of Urban Yog.



Another one adding to their innovative product range is Urban Yog Hair Volumizing Powder. It is made with 100 per cent natural ingredients such as aloe vera powder, argan oil, and keratin that help to lock the hairstyle for hours. The product aims to change women's traditional approach to hairstyling by instantly adding volume and hold to the hairstyle for the entire day and that too naturally!

These products are an addition to the existing beauty & personal care, which includes Urban Yog Acne Pimple Patch, Urban Yog Anti-Pigmentation Serum, Urban Yog Period Pain Relief Heat Patch, and more.

Urban Yog offers bold, affordable, and innovative beauty and personal care products spanning menstrual, skin, and hair care categories. All the products are alcohol-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, suitable for all skin types, and available on their website and Amazon.

Urban Yog is a beauty and personal care brand from the house of GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd. The brand was founded in 2019 and has been continuously innovating solutions for bold women who wish to bring change in themselves and society.

Website: urbanyog.com.

