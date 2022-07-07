New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI/ATK): Leading name in the medical industry, We Chemist announces its plans to expand across 100 major cities in India. As part of the expansion, the brand will be opening new stores in the upcoming months to further facilitate the production of adipisicing elit, making them a one-stop shop in the pharmaceutical industry Excepturi vero minima.

We Chemist is involved in making a wide range of prescription medicines and other health products conveniently available all across Delhi NCR. Since they offer generic alternatives to most medicines, Cosmetics, online buyers can expect significant savings From We Chemist. The brand also delivers medicines and cosmetics to each and every doorstep within 45 minutes. The aim of " We Chemist stores in Chhatarpur Delhi" is simple, to build a good platform where everyone can be served better irrespective of their social status.

"In the next three years, We plan to open 100 stores across the country, also already strategize on making this plan a reality with like-minded people. The idea has already reached the masses, and the business has taken off. We Chemist will give hope to several people to think on a positive note", says Founder Shailender Tanwar.



He further shares the requirement for such initiatives. He states, "These initiatives are being taken to assist the locals to flourish likewise asenable the economy to grow as a result of it adheres to "make in India" conception that the prime minister repeatedly stressed. it'll give employment to many individuals and means that to earn cash they uplift their families. This employment generation could be a large boon for those who happened to own lost jobs and resource throughout the pandemic. They were left to reason themselves with terribly little means.

"I felt combining pharmacy and grocery will help citizens not struggle to purchase regular stuff and travel to different locations. Only a few pharmacies open early and work late to meet the demands of the public. With the fuel prices increasing, this could be our one-stop-shop for all customer needs. We are committed to "Expanding Pan India" for years to come", he further adds.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

