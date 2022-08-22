WE-HUB and Truecaller sign a MoU to accelerate Women Entrepreneurship in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Truecaller, a leading global communications platform and WE-HUB, Government of Telangana's first and only state-led incubator to foster and promote women entrepreneurship, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote women-led start-ups across Telangana.

This is another step by Truecaller to increase participation of women entrepreneurs in the digital space. The MoU was signed between Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE-HUB & Pragya Misra, Director of Public Affairs at Truecaller, in the presence of Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government of Telangana, IT E&C department.

As a part of the association, Truecaller will extend its Software Development Kit (SDK) to start-ups to improve their user funnel and drive growth with mobile number verification. The SDK is designed to help developers build world-class verification infrastructure at lightning speed and has helped multiple organizations drive and scale their businesses.

In addition, Truecaller will provide advertisement credits worth 25,000 USD to promote visibility and scale for upcoming start-ups, their products and services. Encouraging problem-solving and innovation, WE-HUB & Truecaller will host hackathons on mutually identified problem statements, with rewards and prizes sponsored by Truecaller to incentivise wider participation. Further, leaders of the organizations will extend mentorship and necessary support as requested by women entrepreneurs and startups in the state.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of Commerce & Industries, Information Technology Departments, Government of Telangana, who graced the occasion with his presence, commented, "The Government of Telangana has always supported collaboration between entities and believes in the potential and impact of supporting start-ups in the state. The partnership between WE-HUB and Truecaller will reinforce our commitment to this booming sector and give women founders and teams dedicated support in their entrepreneurial journey."

Talking about the initiative, Pragya Misra, Director, Public Affairs at Truecaller said, "We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with WE-HUB and contribute to Telangana's diverse, vibrant and collaborative start-up ecosystem. As a platform, we are constantly evolving and making efforts to learn, build and give back to the community. We are confident that the entire start-up community will benefit from the smooth onboarding through SDK and increasing discovery of these businesses by advertising on Truecaller. This is another step in our mission to make communication safe and efficient."

Commenting on the development, Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WE-HUB, said, "We are glad to collaborate with Truecaller to support women-led start-ups with avenues to scale up using innovative platforms. This will not only enable them to go on and spearhead innovation in the country, but will also support them with a suite of benefits like growth, visibility of their products, and networking opportunities with customers. This partnership marks another milestone for WE-HUB - aligning perfectly with our vision of accelerating women entrepreneurship across India."



Over the past four years, WE-HUB has been actively working towards enabling women-led start-ups across sectors to scale and accelerate through global market access. To date, WE-HUB has incubated 238 technology-enabled start-ups by Women founders.

WE-HUB is the first-of-its-kind and only state-run platform for women entrepreneurs by the Government of Telangana. WE HUB supports women entrepreneurs with innovative ideas, solutions, and entities focusing on emerging areas in technology and allied sectors.

WE-HUB also supports under-explored/unexplored sectors, such as FMCG, retail, and e-commerce, including the service sector. The mandate and goal of WE-HUB are to eliminate financial and societal barriers for women and help them succeed in their enterprises. WE-HUB aims to create a supportive community for aspiring and existing women entrepreneurs where they can interact with VCs for funding, connect with corporates for scaling up their businesses, get advice from mentors to fine-tune ideas; and benefit from technical mentoring.

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 320 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and close to 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since Oct 8th 2021.

