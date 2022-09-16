We the Chefs hosts a delicious afternoon at The WTC House

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 16 (ANI/PNN): We The Chefs (WTC) hosted a Luncheon with fine dining and delectable meals at the WTC house today. We The Chefs take pride in culinary secrets, authentic preparations, and memorable food experiences. We The Chefs started with a vision to make authentic home-style curated gourmet cuisines easily accessible across India.

True to their vision, the luncheon was specially curated keeping in mind different Indian cuisines representing diverse parts of our country and culture. The luncheon was hosted at the aesthetically designed WTC house. The beautiful home-away-from-home is tucked in a pretty lane of Gurgaon's sector fifty-one. It's a one-of-a-kind experience with food being freshly cooked and served most exquisitely. WTC house is one place where all passionate food lovers get acquainted with regional and international cuisines prepared by the best chefs. It can be chartered for small gatherings/parties/events with Customized food and beverage menus.

In addition to the cosy dining space, there's a lush lawn and a spacious terrace. Guests can pick the chef of their choice and select from a wide menu of regional and international dishes. We the Chefs do the rest. If you so wish, they can cook live to let you into their secrets and deepen the experience.



True to its tagline, "Connecting people with good food," the WTC luncheon transported guests across the length and breadth of India, at a table laden with Kashmiri yakhni, Goan curry, Moplah biryani, and Bengali payesh, washed down with a stunning array of cocktails.

Vishal Sinha, Founder of We The Chefs, said "The prospect of planning this event was thrilling and it held a great significance for us. At We The Chefs, our chefs are our heroes. They are passionate about cooking and equally keen to ensure that our customers get to eat authentic cuisines. They ensure to use of fresh ingredients and can also customize as per customer's requirements. At the WTC House, we have a team that can help you in curating a party menu and you can get different dishes from various chefs to be able to delight your guests with a diverse and unique offering. We as a platform are helping homemakers who are passionate chefs to become commercially independent. We do go an extra mile to ensure that our chefs are delivering products that our customers would like and they do take into account their palette preferences. I'm delighted to host everyone today and I hope every person at the event had a good time."

Located in Delhi NCR with more than a hundred chefs onboard, the vision of the company is to automate the processes for home chefs that would in time convert to empowerment and financial gains. The organization caters to a work-friendly environment that fosters transparency in services with no hidden costs. For a customer, if you're looking for a hard-to-find cuisine or a dish the platform gives you the flexibility to find it and can give economic empowerment at a massive scale as a result of the network effect.

