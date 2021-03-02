We will establish R-commerce across India, says Pumpkart founder

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/SRV Media): Pumpkart and Figgital are all set to establish offline stores across India! Recently Pumpkart also launched its electronic chain FIGGITAL. Pumpkart and its new electronics chain "FIGGITAL" is going to establish themselves in rural areas by bringing rural e-commerce on their platform and Pumpkart is now going to establish offline stores in rural areas across India.

They are bringing something out of the box which will be beneficial for rural areas and they are given a new name to the nation i.e R -commerce. The Founder of Pumpkart and Figgital, Bhatia exudes an indomitable will that has helped him reach new heights with each passing day.

Pumpkart has been recognized by Sundar Pichai in the past and is proving its worth after rising to the top of the market. The company initially sold pumps and agricultural equipment and further added a range of consumer durables. However, due to the segment-specific name of the company, Bhatia was unable to add electronics under the wide range of products available on Pumpkart.

To overcome this hurdle, Bhatia launched another venture for the supply of electronic goods called Figgital. Figgital is India's first online and retail smart app. The online and offline shopping experience at Figgital includes an immense collection of more than 2000 products from multiple categories such as smartphones and tablets, smart televisions, home appliances, smart devices, accessories and more.

The pandemic turned out to be a blessing in disguise for KS Bhatia and the resurgence of Pumpkart. With the supply chain badly affected, Pumpkart could capitalize and fill in the gaps with their products. From then on, in the months of May and June in 2020, Pumpkart was able to launch 15 franchises in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Furthermore, the B2B company also converted 13 existing service franchises into Pumpkart franchises.



The same followed for Figgital as another 25 franchises of the electronics venture were set up. By September 2020, Pumpkart and Figgital had received grants from the state to open more than 150 stores of both ventures. They utilized the dual model of online and offline stores in this platform effectively to boost Business. K.S. Bhatia says the entrepreneur in me still didn't give up and I thought of doing something innovative while sitting at home during a pandemic.

KS Bhatia, Founder and CEO, on their journey so far, says, "We were amongst the millions of businesses that were affected by the global pandemic. However, with enough presence of mind and situational awareness, we were able to turn things around for Pumpkart as well as Figgital. Especially with the launch of Figgital, India's first electronic chain for masses which will open in the rural market, our numbers have soared. There are no players in modern retail who deal with this in rural areas. We aim to open 500+ stores of Pumpkart and Figgital across the nation. The Atmanirbhar initiative has been great in terms of promoting Indian entrepreneurs and has helped us immensely."

With a team of 2-3 people from Chandigarh, the company was able to capitalize on the ongoing situation and expand the business rapidly. The company aims to open technologically driven stores rather than the common brick and mortar stores. Most of the stores now are dependent on selling online and work towards ensuring 50 percent online orders.

Pumpkart is currently allied with 10,000+ resellers and numerous franchise partners across four small states. It is Bhatia's vision to make Pumpkart the biggest farm equipment and machinery store and Figgital the biggest electronics store for masses in India. Along with that, the company firmly believes in cutting out the middlemen to prevent malpractices or unfair prices. To achieve this, Pumpkart plans to launch 500 stores of both ventures by 2022.

The story of Bhatia and Pumpkart is of perseverance and unflinching passion to achieve the goals. Their trajectory has only been upwards and

Pumpkart has carved a place for itself in the industry. The company strives to bring well-known brands in a single place and provide opportunities to franchisees and retailers to scale their business.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

