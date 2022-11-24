Weaddo- A leading Digital Marketing Company introduces a Simplified CX & C.E. Transformation

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI/PNN): Weaddo builds a Customer Value Maximisation strategy that ensures every part of your business consistently delivers an exceptional (not just adequate) customer experience.

Weaddo is a business accelerator studio crafting the right CX/CE journey for businesses.

Weaddo, in Digital Marketing World, introduces a transformed and simplified customer experience (CX) / customer engagement (C.E.) journey to drive customer value maximisation.

Their Team of 80+ MarTech Engineers, Program Managers, CX, Data engineers, Business Analysts, Performance Managers, and Practice Lead teams accompanies you at every S.T.A.G.E. - from Strategy, Transformation to Acceleration, Growth, and Engagement.

Weaddo has a long history of helping companies drive business growth through CX and CE MarTech transformations.



Their core combines system integration processes with an approach of Consulting, Implementing, Managing, Enhancing, and Performing on all digital touch points of Customer Experience.

Weaddo has been successful in helping its clients across the world, from India to the U.S., Canada, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Africa. They've impressively helped brands through their CX/CE transformation in various industries: Skincare, Retail, E-Commerce, Healthcare, even Real Estate, and further! What started in India has now left footprints all over the world.

Duo Founders of Weaddo - Protik Basu and Sanchit Babbar partnered around marketing and technology. They saw an opportunity to blend the two and see how it could help businesses tackle their most challenging business problems. This was when they started Weaddo with a clear mandate for Customer Experience through simplified CX/CE transformation. They realised that the very changing technology and marketing world would eventually complicate things further; ergo, they both decided to end CX/CE chaos by embracing people, processes, and attention in Weaddo.

Weaddo developed a transformation in the Digital Marketing business world that will be an asset to many company owners as they set out to experiment with growth through strategic, agile digital transformations. The founders recognized the giant gap in marketing and technological fields, so they understood the need to solve the business complications by starting Weaddo. They are known for developing solutions for businesses on time, simplifying the marketing tech stacks for business leaders.

Weaddo's approach towards this transformation is aimed at helping organisations keep pace with the ever-changing needs of their customers and marketing trends.

When organisations need to keep up with the ever-changing needs of their customers and marketing trends, Weaddo is there to help. With its Simplified CX & C.E. Transformation aimed multi-touchpoint approach, organisations can increase their sales, customer service, and marketing efficiency.

