Web Werks acquires a standalone facility for its first data centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): Web Werks, a leading player in the Indian Data Center and Cloud Services market, has announced the acquisition of an industrial building which will be converted for its first data centre in the prime location of Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru is an emerging data centre market that has been witnessing a demand for data-driven services, cloud and colocation. The new highly interconnected data centre will offer 110,000 square feet of colocation space supported by a significant power capacity of up to 20 MVA of gross power with an expected IT load of up to 10MW of which half of the required power is already onsite. The first phase of delivery is expected to be completed by Q4 2022.

The Bengaluru data centre will cater to the increasing demand for Enterprise and Edge data centres. The facility will serve as an excellent hub for hosting, colocation, cloud on-ramp, storage and network needs of businesses in the Southern India region, while also serving as a disaster recovery facility for enterprises across the world. "The addition of this data centre is part of our national expansion, and we are extremely happy and grateful to the Government of Karnataka for their support," said Nikhil Rathi, CEO, Web Werks data centres.

Web Werks, which entered into a joint venture with Iron Mountain Data Centers early 2021, focuses on strengthening the carrier, cloud, and content-neutral interconnection ecosystem so that customers can harness the platform for their growth. "We are very pleased with the announcement of this new facility that enhances our ambitions to grow a strong presence in the Indian data centre market through the Joint Venture we have with Web Werks," said Michael Goh, VP & GM, APAC Iron Mountain Data Centers. "This highly interconnected data centre in a new market creates great opportunities in one of the fastest-growing markets in the country." The Bengaluru facility will offer a wide choice of service providers including all major carriers, ISPs, Internet Exchanges (IXs), SD-WAN providers, and CDN/ OTT providers.



With the addition of this data center, Web Werks & Iron Mountain Data Centers has undertaken major investments to expand its footprints across IT and financial hubs of India to strengthen its data center solutions and support the digital transformations of customers in India. With a combined footprint capability of 225,000 square feet, Web Werks operates three strategically located data centers in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi NCR. The company has already announced a second standalone data center in Navi Mumbai, with 100,000 square foot area and 12.5MW capacity.

With a combined footprint capability of 225,000 square feet, Web Werks operates four strategically located data centers in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi NCR, and 3 worldwide Points of Presence (POPs). Web Werks currently operates 10 megawatts (MW) of capacity with 850 clients. Web Werks through its data centers also provides access to a robust, neutral interconnection ecosystem of carrier, content and cloud providers, including over 180 Internet Service Providers (ISP) and 3 Internet Exchanges (IXs). As market leaders in hyper-connected infrastructure, Web Werks supports a broad base of well-known brands from Enterprise, SMEs and OTTs who require the ability to efficiently and effectively scale their online businesses.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is the global leader in innovative storage, lifecycle IT asset management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER™ to transform their businesses.

Through a range of services including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, IT Asset Lifecycle Management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals. To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit: www.IronMountain.com and follow @IronMountain on Twitter and LinkedIn.

