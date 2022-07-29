Web3 startup TRIKON ECOSYSTEM raised USD 1.5 million seed

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI/GPRC): Web3 ecosystem and the world's first decentralised game hosting and distribution platform, TRIKON announced that it has raised USD 1.5 million in seed round with lead investor 5ire Capital and other private investors during its Initial Coin Offering (ICO) in July. The round was led by 5ire Capital. TRIKON is a Web3 project that is building a sustainable community-driven ecosystem around gaming and web3 space.

TRIKON Ecosystem will use the funds to expand its team and improve its product development. Moreover, it will be looking to up its ante on its efforts to gain a wider audience by optimizing its marketing and tech infrastructure.

TRIKON Ecosystem aims to disrupt and revolutionize the Web3 and gaming landscape by building multiple sets of products, tools and infrastructure to simplify and make Web3 space accessible. The Web3 market size reached a total of USD 3.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to go past USD 81.5 billion by the year 2030, according to the project. They want to serve the needs of this nascent space.

TRIKON Ecosystem founder Sahil Gupta said on the occasion, "We'll be active in the market to raise next USD 5-8 million as a bridge to the next round. Our long-term vision is to revolutionize the way users engage with gaming and Web3 space. In the next few years, scores of users will embrace Web3 applications as they become aware of their benefits."

Co-founder and CMO at TRIKON Ecosystem Abhay Mishra added to his views that "the gaming space has grown at an astonishing pace during the pandemic era. It will continue to grow. But the space suffers from centralization and monopoly of big players. Sooner or later, gamers will demand a levelled playing field. We wish to create that decentralized and equitable gaming space and establish a gaming democracy through our Multi-Metaverse."



"We have been observing the developments taking place in the Web3 gaming and metaverse space. TRIKON Ecosystem is poised to become one of the leaders in the industry. Their robust technology and clear vision of the future will catapult them to the forefront. We'll be working closely to make their vision come to life," said 5ire Chain founder and CEO Pratik Gauri.

TRIKON Ecosystem envisions impacting over 1 billion lives by speeding up the process of bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3. To realize this, it will be developing robust tools and products to accelerate the migration of Web2 gaming and services into Web3 architecture powered by blockchain technology. Along with that, TRIKON's Multi-Metaverse will feature a decentralised creator economy.

https://trikon.io

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

