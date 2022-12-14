WeCare Multispeciality Hospital holds live surgical sessions at 27th AOI Conference, Haryana

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], December 14 (ANI/ATK): 27th Haryana State AOI Conference (HAOICON - 2022) was conducted on 10th - 11th December 2022 in Rohtak.

Conference commenced with a keynote address followed by some breathtaking live surgical sessions held at We Care Hospital. The surgeries were performed by some of the distinguished faculties in ENT from across India. The sessions were attended by delegates from all over Haryana.

The live surgical session started with world renowned expert Dr Satish Jain performing a complicated FESS surgery. This was followed by Cochlear implant surgery performed by Dr J C Passey using Neubio BOLD, the only electronic free cochlear implant which is Made in India. The other eminent faculties included Dr Madhuri Mehta and Dr Satish Jain who demonstrated unsafe CSOM and Total Thyroidectomy respectively.



Dr Bhushan Kathuria, who is relatively a new name in the field of head and neck Oncosurgery demonstrated a highly complex surgery of Total Laryngectomy within 30 minutes. Dr Kathuria set a new world record for an operation that typically takes a surgeon more than an hour and a half to complete. This was followed by Endoscopic Tympanoplasty by Dr Sandeep Bhukkar. The surgical sessions benefitted a number of young and enthusiastic trainees in the field. Dr Bhushan and his team being the organizers and host for this mega event ensured that everything was carried out smoothly.

Dr Bhushan Kathuria is a specialist in ENT, Director ENT, Head & Neck Oncosurgery Department at We Care Hospital, thinks that a lot of awareness among people is required about ENT, Head & Neck oncology problems. He has a strong history of doing a number of Cochlear implant surgeries (CIS).

We Care is a multispeciality hospital in Rohtak, Haryana, specializing in ENT, Head & Neck Oncology.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

