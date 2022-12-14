WeCare performs Cochlear Implant on a 6-year old Hearing-Impaired

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], December 14 (ANI/ATK): WeCare Multispeciality Hospital has performed two Cochlear implant surgeries, one of which on a six year old child from Jind with hearing disability.

Both the operations have been performed free of cost by the WeCare team of ENT surgeons.The funds were arranged partially by the Gurudwara Prabandhak committee and Dr Bhushan Kathuria with the help of some donors from Rohtak and nearby areas. The surgery cost was waived off and surgery was performed by Dr J C Passey in Haryana AOICON 2022 using Neubio BOLD, the only electronic free cochlear implant which is Made in India.

Dr Bhushan Kathuria is a specialist in cochlear implant, Director ENT at We Care Hospital and an ENT/Head & Neck Oncosurgeon, with a strong track record of success in advanced cancer surgery has also performed a lot of Cochlear implant surgeries earlier.



Dr Bhushan added, early diagnosis and intervention followed by a good rehabilitation program is the key for the good outcomes.

He said realizing that the awareness is very less regarding deafness in children, he conducts a lot of camps in peripheral areas and they have a one stop solution at We Care Hospital for deafness. He added that they are in touch with a few donors who help in generating partial funds as well.

Speaking on the surgical aspect of cochlear implant, Dr Bhushan said that the surgery is very safe and with the Neubio Bold implant, there is no need of making bed as well which saves a lot of surgical time.

He added, post-surgery, the role of parents is very important and they should make sure that proper therapy is given at home for desired outcomes.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

