Weddingz becomes the largest online platform for wedding venues with 35k Banquets Listing

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): As the wedding industry strides back to normalcy, Weddingz.in, India's largest online platform offering wedding venues and related services has crossed a landmark number of 35,000 banquet listings on its website.

The company has witnessed a 45 per cent increase in the number of venues listed on the platform since 2019.

Besides large listings, Weddingz is one of the largest managed events companies present in over 25 cities across India, working with the largest number of venues and vendors. Weddingz provides end-to-end service to the customers starting from a multitude of venue options to suit their requirement, support in venue selection, guided tours to the venue, related services such as decor, food and beverage, make-up, band-baja and a dedicated wedding manager.

Pre-function checks are also arranged to ensure the event's success. Apart from customers, Weddingz also supports venue owners with leads, corporate bookings and dedicated sales staff.

In India, approximately 90 lakhs to 1 crore weddings take place in a year. The weddings market was adversely affected by the pandemic starting 2020. However, it has made a strong comeback in 2022, signaling exponential growth in the coming years. According to a report by Matrimony.com, the Indian wedding market is expected to reach USD 0.5 trillion over the next decade.



Apart from the metropolitan hubs, the wedding platform is expanding in other regions and smaller cities of India. While Weddingz continues its growth trajectory-in terms of number of venues added on its app-in key markets such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata and Lucknow, the company has expanded remarkably in cities like Pune, Patna and Nagpur. The percentage increase in the number of venues added since pre-COVID times in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Lucknow are 33 per cent, 19 per cent, 29 per cent and 44 per cent respectively. Meanwhile, it increased by 59 per cent in Pune, 56 per cent in Patna and 52 per cent in Nagpur.

A sizable part of the wedding market remains unorganised, even today nevertheless, the past couple of years have been phenomenal in terms of increasing digital awareness of the industry. With the entry of several organised wedding planning aggregators focused on quality and transparency the weddings market is set for a significant transformation.

Speaking about the changing market scenario and the company's commitment, Aditya Sharma, Business Head, Weddingz said, "The unprecedented challenges impacted hospitality industry hitting the weddings business hard. However, the nation has returned to normalcy and there is great optimism in the market. As consumers feel more confident about hosting bigger and multiple events, there has been a considerable increase in searches and inquiries. Another important trend is that a lot of consumers are shifting to digital platforms for planning or researching a wedding. We are committed to help venue partners and customers plan weddings by putting the power of technology in their hands. We offer a host of services and products to enhance customer experience, while aiming to maximize patron revenues, especially in the ever-evolving post-pandemic world. We have witnessed a 45 per cent increase in the number of venues listed on our platform since 2019," he added.

The desire for locations that fulfill all safety regulations and social separation has increased in the post-pandemic era. The main aspects are taken into account before making any venue reservation include contactless services, minimal touch policies, hygiene, and sanitisation checks. In order to offer customized experiences, Weddingz.in enables digital solutions to keep consumers engaged by introducing flexible packages for customers, among a lot more.

Weddingz.in is India's largest online platform providing a hassle-free Wedding experience. Weddingz.in offers customers a fully managed, one-stop platform for all their needs to organise a superlative wedding experience including providing beautiful and spacious venues, managing themed decor, end to end catering, in-house photographers and makeup artists guided by a dedicated wedding planner, all at guaranteed best prices.

