New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/PNN): "WEE - Women Entrepreneurs Enclave" organized "WEE Business Excellence Awards" on August 21 at Hotel Orchid.

The Chief Guest of Honors were Prominent Labour Leader ABHIJEET RANE, (Founder And General Secretary-Dhadak Kamgar Union, Group Editor- Daily Mumbai Mitra (Marathi/Hindi, Daily Vrutta Mitra (Hindi/Marathi), Chandrashekhar Pusalkar and Mridula Pusalkar, TRUSTEES of Dadasaheb Phalke Memorial Foundation, Bollywood Award Winning Choreographer Sandip Soparrkar and Composer and Music Director Dilip Sen. The Honorable Jury for the Awards were Celebrity Life Coach & Public Figure Sharon Prabhakar, "Sales Guru" - Dr Anil Kumar Garg (Empowering leader & Motivational Speaker), Political Analyst and Social Activist "Rajalakshmi Joshi" (TEDx Speaker & Life Coach) and Indian Actress Leslie Tripathy, Nandita Puri (Writer, Journalist and Columnist, Chairperson of OM Puri Foundation), Renowned Singer Dr Deepa Narayan Jha and Best-Selling Author Neelam Kumar (Life Skills Counsellor & Motivational Speaker).

The full-day event included Exclusive Stalls by Women Entrepreneurs, Panel Discussion, Stage Presentations, Celebrity Talk-show, Felicitations by "Dadasaheb Phalke Memorial Foundation", Felicitations by "OM Puri Foundation", Special Jury Session and finally awards.





The event was also graced by Guest of Honors Pandari S Shetty Founder Trustee of Dadasaheb Phalke Memorial Foundation, DPMF Social Activist, (Hon) Dr KAREN TERRY RAZA Mrs Maharashtra -WINNER-2021 and Glamorous Diva 2021, Actress Sujata Mehta, Actress Sajani Srivastav, Actor Pankaj Kalra, Actress Aleeza Khan, Actress Gargi Nandi.

The Event was well-managed by "ShreOM Communications & Solutions".

WEE - Women Entrepreneurs Enclave" is an interactive forum for Women Entrepreneurs to scale up their business together. WEE offers various platforms to all women entrepreneurs to showcase and present their products and services and connects them to clients from different parts of the world through online and offline events, exhibitions, online news portals, social media, Networking Meets, its an e-commerce platform, panel discussions, talk-shows & interviews and many more.

Presently WEE has 8600+ members in 9 locations - Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Nagpur, Pune, Bangalore, Assam, Lukhnow and Singapore.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

