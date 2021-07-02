Wella Professionals hosts India's biggest online hair colour event for the salon community

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the COVID-19 pandemic, the salon industry has been massively impacted owing to the restrictions imposed on salon operations.

In such times, global hair care, colour and styling brand Wella Professionals continues to support the salon industry and more importantly the community of hairdressers.

As a symbol of solidarity, the brand decided to make their Illuminage launch event, an industry open event. Anyone and everyone could join the event and learn the new age Balayage hair color techniques with Wella's newest salon offering-- Illuminage.

The session covered 5 looks over 3 separate techniques to help salons as they begin reopening across the country. Renowned hairstylists Natasha Naegamvala (25+ years of experience in hairdressing); Elton Steve (20+ years of experience); Rohan Patel (15+ years of experience) demonstrated techniques of Illuminage.

They covered detailed techniques to do a No-Bleach-Balayage, Illuminage service for natural-looking, gentle face-framing and seamless highlights; High Drama Illuminage for expressive layers, eye-catching indulgent result.

The virtual event was attended by over 6,000 hairdressers from across the country. Mr Manish Bhagat, GM, Wella Company (Indian Subcontinent) opened the event. "At the Wella Company, we are committed to make change for the hairdressers' community and beauty industry as a whole. Along with other initiatives towards the community, we have launched our most awaited colour collection with next generation Balayage techniques this month. The sole aim of this launch is to empower stylists with enhanced skills and support the professional community at a time when they need it most. Therefore, this first-of-its-kind, India's Biggest Online Hair Colour Event has been kept open for all members of the industry, at no charge. Education is at the heart of it all; hairdressers need inspiration to be able to come back to salons with more passion than before. As an industry leader, present in over 100 countries, with a 140-year heritage of leading innovation and inspiration, the Wella family is focused on the success of its partners and the industry at large, especially in these trying times."

The Wella Passionistas, who demonstrated their looks, techniques, tips and tricks during the event, shared their thoughts about the collection and being part of India's Biggest Online Hair Colour Event.

Natasha Naegamvala, Director at Nalini of Nalini and Yasmin Salon said, "So to me, the planning, the organisation, and the fact that Wella pulled off such a big event seamlessly is such a big feat in itself. But more so, that there were over 6,000 participants means we all have done something right. With Illuminage, I find that we all can use these techniques to create something different for every single one of our clients. It's the combination of the seamlessness in the painting and with the backcombing of the weaves that gives us innumerable options for our clients."

Talking about the new collection, Elton Steve, Brand Director at Jean Claude Olivier said, "I recommend Illuminage to women at this time, because as a hairdresser I want my clients to have the best! Don't we all want to have the trendiest looking hair, no matter what the occasion? What is the best at this point in time? It's hair dripping in diamonds and gold. That's why Illuminage!"

Rohan Patel, Creative Director at RnG Salon explained, "Balayage has been a trend worldwide, but when it comes to India, we have women with beautiful dark hair and warmer skin tones. For me, I personally love to play around with the colour palette. When it comes to Illuminage, the colours are soft, yet bold; bright and shy, all at once. First timers will love how the root shadows and face framing will work for them - roots can be kept darker, which gives you the confidence to carry more visible colour."

Wella No Bleach Balayage

Entry Level Balayage

No bleach

Natural and subtle

Suggested Pricing - 3,500 +

Wella Illuminage



Blending of shades

Seamless illuminated transitions

Emphasis on gentle face framing

Radiant and expressive

Multi-tonal color

Suggested Price - 5,500 +

Wella High Drama Illuminage

Contrasting shades

Expressive underneath with threads of lightness on top

Indulgent and luxurious

Multi-tonal color

Suggested Pricing - 7,500 +

5 gorgeous beauty influencers - Sakshi Sidwani, Somya Gupta, Nidhi Shetty, Esha Shetty, Srishti Chhabria collaborated with Wella Professionals to flaunt Illuminage Looks, created by popular artists Natasha Naegamvala, Elton Steve and Rohan Patel.

Wella Company is one of the world's leading beauty companies, comprising a family of iconic brands such as Wella Professionals, Clairol, OPI, Nioxin and ghd. With 6,000 employees globally, presence in over 100 countries, Wella Company and its brands enable consumers to look, feel, and be their true selves.

As innovators in the hair and nail industry, Wella Company empowers its people to delight consumers, inspire beauty professionals, engage communities, and deliver sustainable growth to its stakeholders.

Further information about the Wella Company can be found here: www.wellacompany.com.

