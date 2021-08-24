Wellness oriented 3BHK balcony homes at highland in Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The much-awaited launch of 3BHK Wellness Homes at Highland Tower in Hiranandani Garden, Powai is attracting eyeballs of potential homebuyers. The well-appointed layout with enhanced wellness quotient in sustainable township is ideal to appeal astute home seekers.

The Highland Wellness Homes are thoughtfully curated to meet the needs of the present-day uncertainties pertaining to health and hygiene. The erudite customers of present times are inclined towards leading a lifestyle which adds to their overall well-being and happiness. Going beyond the bygone concept of materialistic luxury, Highland Towers offers a healthy alternative which digs deep into the over 'wellness' quotient of a habitable ecosystem.



Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, MD, Hiranandani Group said that "Thoughtfully designed these newly launched 3 BHK efficient homes bring together the right prospects of a customer paradise. The Covid-19 pandemic has nudged the home buyers to look beyond the mere square feet of spaces and consider the 'quality of life' a home can offer to achieve a well-balanced lifestyle. Highland Wellness Homes are specifically planned to put forward and safeguard our customers from the pregnable future."

Blissful Homes at Highland

Highland Homes are the perfect assemblage for home buyers on the lookout for a place with the perfect amalgamation of recreation with remarkable emphasis on wellness, rejuvenation, health and fitness. Highland Towers at the Hiranandani Gardens, Powai brings back the tranquility and joy which are yearned by many but only a few can enjoy this prerogative as follow-

* Lawn green concourse and Courtyard

* Manicured walkway and Reflexology Area

* Amphitheatre along with Performance and lookout square

* Parents and sitting pavilion with retreat sitting Alcove

* Meditation Park and Sculpture and Wi-Fi gardens

* Lap Pool equipped with a Pool Deck Walkway and Timberland Falls

* Jogging/bicycle Track

* Adventure Wall Play and Children's Play yard



The superabundance of healthy active lifestyle amenities available at the Highland Homes will be an enhanced value proposition to the standards of living of valuable customers. The revolutionary yet intricate precision infused into state-of-the-art technology and development process is the mastermind behind the build out of this efficient wellness homes.

Transforming Lives

Life at the Highland will be transformative as it will shape a futuristic way of living a life filled with bountiful of fresh and clean resources, in addition to remarkable wellness oriented amenities. Living at Highland Towers will bring in stability and a sense of contentment which will redirect towards a life of jubilation and delight. The profound life changes which can be seized at the Highland Wellness Towers are -

* Sustainable eco-friendly living

* More personnel and family time

* Comfort and convenience with an added sense of community living

* Safety and security

* Enjoy live-work-play

* An active lifestyle packed with sound health

Homebuyers will witness monumental lifestyle changes in this unpredictable world filled with uncertainties. In order to secure and invest in a future which is both enduring and eco-friendly, customers will be able to yield countless benefits.

Be a part of the Hiranandani Family

'Highland Wellness Homes' are well-designed balcony homes catering to thoughtful affluent home buyers. Come and embrace this lifestyle at a never before price starting at Rs. 3.32 Cr. With an attractive offer for early movers with a "zero stamp duty" scheme, make an auspicious home buying experience this year with the upcoming festive season knocking at doors and be a part of an exclusive Hiranandani family at the premium location of Hiranandani Gardens Powai township.



For more details - visit www.hiranandani.com

