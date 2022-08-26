Welspun wins big at the prestigious TEXPROCIL Export Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Welspun Global Brands Limited, global leader in Home textiles, recently won Platinum Trophy for the Highest Global Exports in Cotton Textiles and a Gold Trophy for Special Achievement Award in Sustainability in export of Cotton Made-ups during 2020-21 at TEXPROCIL Export Awards. The home textiles giant has bagged 'Highest Global Exports' award for 12th consecutive year. The awards, which are well-known and coveted in the industry, are bestowed by the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, popularly known as 'TEXPROCIL'.

Keeping consumer well-being at the core, the company has made significant investments in consumer research to monitor changing consumer patterns and stay ahead of the curve. Welspun firmly believes in creating shared value and pursuing the path of inclusive growth, with circularity embedded across entire value chain. With set benchmarks for the industry through its differentiated efforts in all areas of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Welspun is aligned with global best practices to enable a sustainable approach across operations.



Dipali Goenka, CEO and MD, Welspun India Limited, said, "On behalf of all of us at Welspun, I can say with great delight and pride that we are honoured to receive these accolades. This is a huge acknowledgement and credit to the hard work team has been putting in to partner our customers globally."

Keyur Parekh, President, Global Business, Welspun Global Brands Limited said, "TEXPROCIL awards reaffirm that Welspun is the preferred choice of customers globally with its Farm to Shelf capabilities, global distribution network and state-of-the-art vertically integrated manufacturing facilities with ESG as core."

This Story has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

