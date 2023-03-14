Westfalia Avocado new season launched in India

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI/SRV): Westfalia Fruit India is delighted to announce the arrival of the first avocado container of the season from Tanzania and parallel, the first air shipments to India from Westfalia Fruit Peru have been received, marking the beginning of another strong and exciting season, for 2023.

"We started marketing avocados directly in India from 2022 and the first year was focused on establishing direct contacts with all major retailers and setting up the distribution network. Westfalia Fruit India has appointed three national distributors - Work In Business Pvt Ltd, NGK Trading & Sam Berry Exotics Pvt Ltd. Working closely with the distributors, Westfalia Fruit India has established a very deep market penetration not just within the large metros, but also other Tier-1 & Tier-2 cities and the focus for this year is to make Westfalia Fruit avocados available in over 100 cities and towns across India. Within the first year of commercial operations, Westfalia Fruit India has established itself as the market leader and largest importer of avocados in India." mentioned GVK Naidu, Director - Westfalia Fruit India and MD of Sam Agri group, the Indian JV partners of Westfalia.

Zac Bard, Director - Westfalia Fruit India added "We are also establishing the first avocado ripening unit in Mumbai with the focus on offering ripe and ready to eat avocados to retail and food service customers. With the Indian market quickly adapting to e-commerce and quick commerce deliveries, we aim to bring ready to eat avocados directly to consumers providing a far improved and a consistent experience. Westfalia Fruit India works closely with all major offline and online retailers across India promoting awareness and driving consumption of avocados."

2023 also marks the first year of commercial harvest of Indian grown Hass avocados and with over 500 acres of commercial avocado plantations that we aim to achieve by the end of this year. Westfalia Fruit India is excellently placed to offer avocados consistently from multiple origins all year round.

Westfalia Fruit India is pioneering growing, importing and marketing of avocados in India with fully integrated operations and the largest geographical footprint. This is just the beginning of our avocado journey in India, in the next few years avocados is forecast to become part of the everyday diet with the 'super-fruit' being readily available and easily accessible.

Westfalia Fruit India is a subsidiary of Westfalia Fruit, established in joint venture with Sam Agri - India, Dvori-Or & Zohara Farms - Israel, to introduce Hass avocados in India and also other internationally accepted varieties that suit the Indian climate. Westfalia Fruit India markets Hass avocados India sourced from Westfalia's global network of farms and from network of farms developed in India.

For more information, visit - www.westfaliafruit.in

The multinational Westfalia Fruit Group is a leading supplier of fresh and processed produce to international markets, offering a diverse range of quality fruit and related products via its vertically integrated supply chain. Founded over 70 years ago on guiding environmental, social, governance & sustainability principles. These practices, premised on the legacy of Dr Hans Merensky are at the heart of all that is done by the Group - "To Do Good", - of which continue to underpin our approach today.

Today, operating in 15 countries spread over 5 continents, the Westfalia Fruit Group prides itself on advancing sustainable agricultural practices and being a responsible corporate citizen within the communities in which it operates.



As a front-runner in the avocado industry, Westfalia grows, sources, ripens, packs, processes, and markets accredited avocados across the globe throughout the year. Value-added products include avocado oil, low-preservative guacamole, frozen avocado, and dried fruit.

Westfalia grows fruit in all major origins in the America and Africa and sources from partner orchards, giving the Group the most diverse avocado-growing footprint in the world. Westfalia's dynamic and integrated supply chain from research to the consumer benefits all stakeholders. The Group's research division, Westfalia Technological Services, is the world's largest privately funded subtropical fruit research unit. Its dedicated team of scientists and technicians focus on varietal development, innovation, and environmental matters, and provides a pivotal role in defining the future of the global avocado industry.

A supplier of choice to retail, wholesale, and food-service customers, Westfalia operates sales offices in the UK, Europe, North America, Latin America, southern Africa, and Asia. Fruit is packed in diverse formats and expertly ripened to deliver optimal eating quality.

For more information, visit - www.westfaliafruit.com

For more information:

Ajay TG

General Manager, Westfalia Fruit India

T: +91 70326 56796

E: ajay.tg@westfaliafruit.com

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

