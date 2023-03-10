Westside becomes the Title Sponsor for Ritviz Mimmi Album Launch Tour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Westside, one of the leading fashion retail chains in India, is proud to announce the title sponsorship of the highly anticipated Ritviz Mimmi Album Launch Tour. The tour, which is set to kick off on 11th March in Pune will take place across two other cities, Mumbai and Bangalore on 18th and 25th of March, respectively. The indie musician Ritviz will be performing songs from his latest album, Mimmi.

As the title sponsor of the tour, Westside is thrilled to be a part of this exciting event that celebrates the spirit of indie music in India. The sponsorship is a testament to the brand's commitment to supporting emerging artists and promoting cultural events that bring communities together.

"We are thrilled to be associated with Ritviz on his album launch tour," said Mr Umashan Naidoo, Head of Customer & Beauty at Westside. "We celebrate art, culture and music by hosting performative events. Our aim is to curate experiences that resonate with youth of today, Gen Z, in order to encourage young budding artists to follow their passion. Ritviz is an extremely talented musician, and we are proud to support him in his journey. We believe that music has the power to bring people together, and we are excited to be a part of this exciting event."

Speaking on the collaboration, the Artist, Ritviz said, "In a country where the youth face parental pressure on choosing conventional careers, incentivizing art is very important. When a brand like Westside comes forward to promote art - it helps move perspectives."



The Ritviz Mimmi Album Launch Tour will take place in Mahalaxmi Lawns Pune, Jio Gardens Mumbai, and MANPHO Bangalore. The tour promises to be an unforgettable experience, with Ritviz showcasing his unique blend of indie music and electronic beats.

In addition to being the title sponsor, the brand is also collaborating with the artist on its Limitless campaign. The Limitless campaign strives to create a vibrant and inclusive community where individuals can freely express their true selves without fear of judgment. By fostering connections with like-minded individuals, it aims to establish a welcoming safe haven for everyone to be their authentic selves. Through the power of storytelling, Westside seeks to inspire and empower people by sharing authentic experiences and voices, with the ultimate goal of normalizing and celebrating individuality.

Previously the podcast has hosted Swastika Mukherjee, Sakshi Sindwani, Shahana Goswami, Leeza Mangaldas and Srushti Tawade.

The partnership between Westside and Ritviz is an exciting one, and both parties are looking forward to a successful collaboration. With Westside's support, Ritviz is set to reach new heights and connect with fans across India.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

