What will travel look like in 2022: Key Predictions by Savaari Car Rentals

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/ATK): We had all thought that 2021 would be the year that travel would make a significant comeback, but that didn't exactly work out. People may finally get the opportunity in 2022 to carry out their long-planned huge, audacious, bucket-list-style adventures and experiences. Many travellers are yearning to flex their muscles and relish in the pleasure of wanderlust once more.

2022 will almost certainly mark the start of the next roaring twenties, with flappers and outlandish parties replaced by a newfound love for backpacks and adventure. Travel that can satiate wanderlust will be back in vogue as we have already begun to witness a few trends that are expected to shape the future of travel in the new normal.

Savaari Car Rentals, India's leading online chauffeur-driven car rental company analysed its current booking trends, got in touch with the customers and the travel influencer community to predict what travel will most likely look like in 2022. Here are the highlights:

Domestic Travel

Following the pandemic, travel patterns appear to be changing toward domestic travel, as individuals tend to be exploring more local and budget-friendly choices to satiate their wanderlust. Because most individuals have been vaccinated, the road ahead appears to be safer and more appealing. With countries sealing borders, and with post-travel quarantines, domestic travel is experiencing a renaissance among travellers seeking deep experiences and personal connections with the people they meet on the road. Domestic travel is allowing individuals to finally leave their homes and take a well-deserved vacation.

Domestic travel gives you the freedom to pick up and go at any time. You most likely speak the language, are up to date on current events, and are familiar with local spots and even hidden treasures. Domestic travel also provides ample insight into local history and culture, which boosts community pride, develops tolerance, and encourages participation. It helps shape one's local or national identity by helping them to feel linked to their community.

Domestic travel is not only more environmentally sustainable due to shorter travel distances, but it also helps local businesses. The rise in domestic travel nicely dovetails with the need for travellers to commit to spending money within local economies. Eating out at local restaurants and food joints not only adds that extra zing to your journey but also supports small businesses.

With road travel being the safest mode of commute during COVID, more and more people are choosing car rentals over train or air for their local journeys. In fact, Savaari has scaled its services in over 2000 cities and towns in India to provide premium road trip service to any of the preferred, including remote destinations for tourism.

Travel in 2022 looks good and domestic tourism is here to stay!



Staycations and the Rise of Digital Nomads

While there is still apprehension about international travel, the search volumes for domestic staycations uphold an appetite for going on vacation. It's no surprise that it's one of the most popular travel trends right now. Staycations are vacations spent in one's own country rather than overseas, or vacations spent in and around one's hometown, taking day excursions to local sights or enjoying the region as a local. Staycations are environmentally friendly. Most of the staycation destinations give you the luxury of staying close to nature, a privilege people living in concrete cages in the cities are deprived of. Especially now, when we've all been cooped up in our cages for too long.

One of the nicest aspects of staycations is that they are local. You do not need to fly or take a train to reach your destination. So, instead of spending hours at the airport, on layovers, or travelling time, take a safe, sanitised car rental to your vacation spot. There is also a growing phenomenon among millennials known as "digital nomadism". This is where remote-working employees and freelancers adopt the lifestyle of working while travelling. What do all these digital nomads have in common? They seek an independent lifestyle full of adventure and reliable Wi-Fi access.

The epidemic caused us much grief, but it also opened our eyes. We don't need to be tethered to an office for eight to ten hours a day, five days a week. People can now lead their best lives by working the way they want from wherever they desire, simply by booking a cab ride to a peaceful property with high-speed wifi connection.

Road Trips to Nearby Drivable Locations

Because of the pandemic, an increasing number of individuals are resorting to the road. Social distancing measures have led to a decrease in air travel. Simultaneously, the number of miles logged on long-distance road trips has risen dramatically. The open road has always served as a sort of grand mystery, an untamed beast waiting to be conquered. That mystique experienced a renaissance of sorts over the past year, as adventurers fuelled by a pandemic-changed world looked toward the road to satisfy a surging wanderlust.

A road trip is unquestionably a safer mode of transportation since you can manage your degree of risk. Airline travel provides no risk management, little social distancing, and a high level of surface traffic. Road trips in India are the ideal way to experience the country's beauty and breathtaking sights while travelling from one city to another. Although long-weekend excursions inside your state might be enjoyable, they cannot compete with the allure of interstate road journeys!

However, road trips come with one cause of concern. No matter how pleasurable a road trip may be, driving down long distances can prove to be stressful. Hence, hiring a reliable outstation cab service with a local, experienced driver - Savaari, for instance, is a great decision for a hassle-free journey. Since you don't have to worry about driving the car, you can focus your energy on relaxing and exploring.

These changing travel trends can inspire one to make the most of life by giving a new sense of appreciation to experience things and share them with friends and loved ones. These changing travel trends are set to define 2022 by satiating the niggling travel bug and giving a healthy dosage of new travel experiences.

