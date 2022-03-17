Whatfix is now Great Place to Work-Certified for March 2022 to March 2023

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Whatfix, the global leader in the digital adoption platforms (DAP) space is now Great Place to Work-Certified™ in its first-ever participation in the survey. More than 87 percent of employees believe that Whatfix is a great place to work*.

The Great Place to Work® Trust Index(c) Survey measures and seeks to understand employee experience on the following parameters: Credibility of the management, Respect for employees, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie.

Last week, the company inaugurated two new offices in Bengaluru and Gurgaon respectively, making a total of 4 offices overall in the country. Whatfix has a mix of over 700 employees from pedigree universities like IIMs, INSEAD, IITs, NITs, XLRI, MDI, IIITs, BITS, ISB and former entrepreneurs. Whatfix is on a high-growth journey of expansion in terms of its business, teams, and offices. Whatfix was also recently listed in Battery's Highest Rated Cloud Companies to Work for list in association with Glassdoor.

"Whatfix has built a strong and transparent work culture where employees are encouraged to express themselves. They are provided with multiple growth opportunities to enrich their job experiences. Whatfix is on an exciting journey and we have grown our headcount by 110% in the last year. We are looking to add another 200-250 people by the end of this year globally," said Khadim Batti, Co-founder and CEO at Whatfix.

Whatfix recently underwent a comprehensive brand refresh reflecting empathy and empowerment as its core value amongst others. A nurturing culture has become a crucial ask of the new workforce. In terms of tangible benefits, there are competitive compensation packages that include differentiated bonus plans, special project incentives, uncapped incentives for GTM teams, health & medical insurances, parental medical plans, R&R, wellness-related benefits, competitive Equity plans, flexible paid time offs, international mobility programs & professional development. Whatfix is at the forefront of technology advancements like machine learning, bots, assistants or AR/VR.



*in response to the Trust Index(c) survey statement 'Taking everything into account, I would say this is a Great Place to Work'.

Whatfix empowers anyone, anywhere to have scalable success with technology they use every day, achieving greater knowledge, expanding capability, and unlocking productivity for themselves and their organizations. Whatfix's Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) integrates seamlessly with applications to enable users, providing in-context information and guidance to immediately increase individual capability and collectively amplify productivity.

The organization has six offices globally in the US, India, UK, Germany, and Australia, and works with Fortune 500 companies around the world. Whatfix has raised USD 140 million to date, and is backed by marquee investors including Softbank Vision Fund 2, Sequoia Capital India, and Cisco Investments.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

