WhatsApp launches three-month-long campaign to educate users on online safety

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): In an effort to create awareness around safer digital practices, WhatsApp has launched a safety campaign called 'Stay Safe with WhatsApp', highlighting features that will empower users to take control of their online safety and ensure a safer messaging experience.

The campaign will continue for three months.

The campaign largely focuses on educating users about its in-built product features and safety tools that equip people with the safeguards to help protect them from online scams, frauds and account-compromising threats, it said in a release on Wednesday.

Key safety features that are highlighted in the campaign include two-step verification to add an extra layer of security to the account; and block and report accounts that are suspicious.

WhatsApp allows users to add an extra layer of security to their account by enabling the Two-Step Verification feature, which requires a six-digit PIN when resetting and verifying your WhatsApp account. This is helpful in case a SIM card gets stolen or if the phone is compromised.



"User safety is at the core of everything we do at WhatsApp which is why we're launching our safety campaign "Stay Safe with WhatsApp," in an effort to drive user awareness around WhatsApp's safety tools and product features that can help keep users safe from online scams and frauds," said Shivnath Thukral, Director, Public Policy India, Meta.

"Over the years we have added layers of security and protection with innovative features that empower users to take control of their online safety,' Thukral added.

Thukral further added this campaign is an important reminder for people on how they can safeguard themselves in today's digital-first world.

Another key feature of this campaign is group privacy settings to ensure a safe messaging experience.

WhatsApp's privacy setting and group invite system allow users to decide who can add them to groups, increasing user privacy and preventing people from adding you to groups you don't want to be a part of. If you find yourself in a group chat that's not for you, you can choose to exit a group privately without having to notify everyone. (ANI)

