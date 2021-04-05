When Digipreneur turned Travelpreneur Bhavin Bhavsar founded STM Community for solo travelers

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI/SRV Media): Bhavin Bhavsar, a travelpreneur, founded The STM Community, a community for people from different parts of the world who are as eager and passionate about solo travelling.

This community was established in 2016 and currently has over 2000 people in it. The community, as Bhavin says, is something that has his heart and passion for which he has tirelessly worked throughout the year. From organising events and travel trips for people to facing challenges in the form of the language barrier, cultural unfamiliarity, social stigmas, etc. this community is a safe space for every traveller.

Being a traveller at heart, Bhavin took to travelling solo and explored different cities and countries. This exposed him to different situations and challenges making him realise that numerous travellers around the world who set out solo and face similar challenges. Giving birth to the concept of Solo Travellers Meet-up community bringing out the Travelpreneur in him.

Bhavin Bhavsar had a humble beginning like most of us, he worked a regular 9-5 job before he decided to take the plunge and follow his passion for digital marketing. His daily job helped him polish his entrepreneurial skills giving him the confidence he needed to start his own digital marketing agency. Today, his company forte services like Digital Media Management, SEO, SMO and many more of the connected domain of IT with clientele not only from India but across the globe. Being connected with SEO since 2004, Bhavin the digipreneur came a long way to make his mark in the industry, and now he has no plans to look back.

Every year, the community meets up at different locations even outside the countries boundaries where solo travellers come together to share their experiences and travel stories which not only inspire fellow travellers but also help people gain an insight into the perks of travelling Solo.

Recent trips of this community include exotic locations like Thailand, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Udaipur, Goa, Kumbhalgarh, and many more. Along with these trips, the community keeps having their local meets in different cities wherein the local travellers catch up and share their travel stories. Also, the women's day special meet was held on the 8th March this year wherein the guest speakers were adventurous women who travelled solo around the globe.

While Bhavin himself has traveled around 24 countries including Singapore, China, Thailand, Hong Kong, and UAE, and has won accolades and appreciation for promoting travel and tourism in various remote locations, he derives his inspiration from promoting others to take the leap of faith to Travel Solo. The Solo Travellers Meet Community, STM also features travellers and their stories on their online blog section to uplift and promote solo travel through their website. There is a sudden increase in the number of people around the world who are taking to Travel Solo and prefer to explore destinations and locations in their own company.

Bhavin's vision as a travelpreneur includes inspiring others to let go of their fears and inhibitions and explore the world out of their comfort zone. While his work as a digipreneur continues to flourish, Bhavin effortlessly continues to play his part as an avid travelpreneur and shares his ideas, knowledge, experience and travelogues with fellow travellers. His social media handles include innumerable people who find their inspiration and a much-needed push in Bhavin's words and stories.

