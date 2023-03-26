Which Collagen is the best for Wound Healing?

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI/ATK): Wound healing has benefited from biotechnology advancements in surgical dressing manufacturing. Collagen dressings have risen to the forefront with proven research to maximize healing potential. Natural bovine collagen dressings are the most compatible with our human biochemical structure, which integrates well with the body's natural tissue. It can be used to treat a wide range of wounds, including surgical wounds, chronic wounds, and burns.

"Our dressings are primary dressings which means it comes in direct contact interacting with the wound bed. Collagen donates the structure to allow the body to heal itself," says Dr. Manoj Jain, Founder of Human BioSciences and pioneer of KollagenTM technology for which all current collagen products are derived. "Bovine collagen continues to be the most reliable product on the market."

Collagen is an important protein that plays a crucial role in wound healing providing structure, support, and elasticity to newly forming tissue. Collagen dressings can be formed from natural and synthetic sources and formed into sheets, powders, gels and sprays. Native collagen dressings are made from natural collagen sources, typically bovine, equine, or porcine tissue. Marine collagen is a newer advancement developed as a result of religious, allergic or environmental reasons. Synthetic collagen products mimic the structure and function of natural collagen and may be the choice for individuals who avoid animal-based products.



While technology is advancing and producing new prototypes is exciting; clinical testing to establish practice standards is limited. Marine collagen shows potential for environmentally friendly reasons, marine collagen is less thermally stable than collagen from bovines. Beneficial outcomes at this point continue to lean toward bovine non-hydrolyzed Type 1 collagen as the most trusted, reliable and more beneficial than a traditional wound care gauze primary for improved wound healing. HBS collagen products maintain superior stability with demonstrated effectiveness in all four stages of wound healing for pressure, surgical, vascular and burn injuries.

For supplies and purchasing information contact: india-info@humanbiosciences.com

Human Biosciences, Inc. is a global biotechnology company, specializing in collagen-based products for wound care management. Dr. Manoj Jain founded HBS in 1990 with Kollagen™ technology pioneering advanced wound care with native non-hydrolyzed Type -1 bovine collagen in its purest form with three delivery modes with Collatek® Collagen Gel, SkinTemp® II Collagen Sheets and Medifil® II Collagen Particles. HBS continues engineering breakthroughs daily with innovative new product development, manufacturing advancements, and distribution products globally with facilities in USA and India.

For more information, visit: www.humanbiosciences.com

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

