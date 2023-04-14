Whistling Woods International April 2023 Entrance Exam dates announced; Commences April 19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Whistling Woods International (WWI) has announced the dates for its April round of entrance examinations for the 2023 intake. WWI is accepting applications from film, communication, and creative arts aspirants for its full-time degree, post-graduate and diploma programmes in Filmmaking, Acting, Animation & Game Design, Media & Communication, Fashion Design, Visual Communication Design, Music, Event Management and Sports & Esports Management. The registration process has commenced and the last date to register for the entrance exam is April 18, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of the Institute at www.whistlingwoods.net. Following the registration, entrance exams are scheduled to be conducted online and offline from April 19-21, 2023. The programmes are offered under an agreement with Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), an institute of national importance.

Awarded the Excellence in Creative & Performing Arts at the 6th FICCI Higher Education Excellence Awards, 2019, and rated among the 'Top Institutes of Influence', globally, by Forbes India, the institute has over 3500+ alumni successfully working in rewarding areas of the Media, Entertainment & Creative Arts industry.

Recently, the Gujarati film, Chhello Show (Last Film Show), a film created by the alumni of WWI School of Media & Communication, and School of Filmmaking, was selected as India's official entry to The Oscars 2022. In addition, several recent films and OTT releases like Pathaan, Trial By Fire, Cirkus, Dhrishyam 2, PS-1 Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, among others have seen the involvement of WWI alumni in various capacities.



Aspirants who want to pursue a career in film, communication, and creative arts and learn from industry professionals can apply for the various programmes offered by undertaking the upcoming entrance examination.



Whistling Woods International (WWI) is Asia's premier Film, Communication and Creative Arts Institute. Founded by one of India's leading filmmakers - Subhash Ghai, WWI is one of the largest and best media institutes in the country. 'The Hollywood Reporter' has rated Whistling Woods International as one of the Ten Best Film Schools in the world.

