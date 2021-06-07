WhiteHat Jr announces CreatorSpace: Gamers' Camp, an expert-led learning event focused on gaming

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leading EdTech company WhiteHat Jr today announced the launch of an exciting virtual event 'CreatorSpace: Gamers' Camp'.

The event offers students a rare opportunity to engage and learn directly from global gaming experts.

The Gamers' Camp will be held on June 12, 2021 at 7:30 pm IST / 10:00 am EDT. It will be open to all young learners between 6-18 years of age as well as to parents who are curious to know more about the varied dimensions of gaming and gaming entrepreneurship. Participating children will play and learn with the experts in the intensive, action-packed 2-hour session.

The Gamers' Camp follows the inaugural 'CreatorSpace: Future Creators' Summit' held on April 24th, 2021 where students engaged with global STEM leaders to learn first-hand about their exceptional work in the areas of Math, Coding and Space Exploration.

The Gamers' Camp will feature interactive sessions by:



Deyan Vitanov, a serial entrepreneur, Stanford MBA graduate and currently serving as the CMO at instant gaming startup Playco. Deyan will answer questions from students, teachers and parents about gaming as a career option.

Genevieve Johnson, a senior instructional designer for Roblox, will talk about the deep, positive impact that building 3D experiences on Roblox has on a student's overall education, imagination, and future.

Akshay Shinde, AVP Product Management at WhiteHat Jr, will talk about how gaming could spark creativity and help students develop critical thinking skills.

"The CreatorSpace series is the manifestation of our objective to inspire children and help them become creators versus passive consumers of technology," said Trupti Mukker, Head of Customer Experience, WhiteHat Jr. "Children love playing games virtually and parents are often left wondering how much is too much. The Gamers' Camp will open new horizons for children as well as help parents understand the real possibilities that the fascinating world of gaming presents."

The event is fully complimentary for all enthusiastic learners and their parents and registration is open at https://www.creatorspace.whitehatjr.com

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

