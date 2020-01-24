Whizdom Club's 'Inspiration Hub' Vision wins national co-working award

Mumbai /Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Whizdom Club India won the 'Co-Working Amenities of the Year' award at the national Realty+ Co-working Summit & Awards 2020 with its innovative 'Inspiration Hub' concept, integrating co-working facilities with spaces to learn, network, and unwind.
Chulamas Jitpatima, Director, MQDC India receiving the 'Co-Working Amenities of the Year' Award at the national Realty+ Co-working Summit & Awards 2020
"Launched in Delhi in August 2019, Whizdom Club brings a new perspective to the country's emerging co-working sector, reflecting the values of its parent company, Bangkok-based premium real estate developer MQDC," said Chulamas 'Amy' Jitpatima, Director of MQDC India.
"Whizdom Club is delighted to receive this national award for its amenities, whose combination is unique in India's co-working sector," she mentioned.
"As an 'Inspiration Hub', we strive to give startupreneurs an ecosystem, complete with mentorship, community access, and ideation, all essential to success. The Club, along with a variety of workstation options, also offers especially curated spaces designed to cater to multiple uses," she stated.
To name a few, Whiz Live is a 75-seater, fully fitted-out event space. Whiz Around is an ideation lab that lets users adapt the space to their requirements. There's also Whiz Kid, Whiz Exchange, and the Whiz Cafe, which promote the culture of community, where people help one another in work and life," she further said.
"The Club further offers a host of wellness amenities. These include a dedicated air treatment system, indoor greenery, a retractable roof offering natural light, an esthetically designed terrace, and dedicated lifestyle coaching sessions. All these facilities embody MQDC's mission 'For All Well-Being' to help all living beings live their best life," she further added.
Located at the Savitri Cinema Complex in Delhi's upscale Greater Kailash-2, Whizdom Club is easily accessible by metro and other public transport.
Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman, and Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media group & BW Business World, commenting on Whizdom Club, Delhi winning an award at Realty+ Co-working Summit & Awards 2020, said that while evaluating all the entries, Whizdom Club, Delhi stood out for its holistic vision of offering world-class amenities, aligned towards helping its members succeed professionally as well as personally.
"We applaud this 22,000 sq ft co-working space's creativity and energy in nurturing its diverse users - both corporate and freelance," he stated.
JLL, the leading real estate services company, forecasts that over 13 million people in India will work out of co-working spaces this year, driving the industry's expansion.
Realty+ Co-working Summit & Awards 2020 were set up by the property magazine Realty+ and its felicitation ceremony was held this year at TAJ Santacruz in Mumbai.
