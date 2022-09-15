Why Big Eyes Coin, Decentraland, and Tezos are the future of cryptocurrency

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/ATK): With the advancement of blockchain technology, the cryptocurrency industry has become one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. There are coins with new and unique features constantly flowing into the crypto space, and some of these coins hold the potential to be the next Bitcoin or Ethereum.

This article will look at three coins that have shown the most promise with potential that has placed them in a position to be the future of cryptocurrency.

What does Big Eyes Coin have to offer?

The Big Eyes Coin's meme is a cat named Big Eyes. Big Eyes is a cat who has been on many adventures, endured difficulties and traveled across countries. His experiences impacted his ideas, and he now intends to exploit his charm to earn income and conserve the ocean's creatures.

After recognizing that community tokens are substantial revenue generators for the community and charity, Big Eyes Coin seeks to develop a close-knit ecosystem that will produce income and donate to organizations devoted to preserving the ocean.

BIG is the native token of the Big Eyes Coin community. Members of the ecosystem will be rewarded with NFT gifts, tokens, and other perks.

The network also provides its members with a tax-free purchasing method. Members will also benefit from the platform's dynamic tax structure, which includes the purchase of a liquidity pool, auto burn, and the network's marketing wallet. Other fundraising efforts on the platform include selling merchandise, a tax on NFT sales, and publicity.

Big Eyes Coin seeks to make decentralized finance accessible to the globe by teaching people about blockchain technology and its different uses through features like Big Eyes Coin Swap, back-end systems, and collaborative learning.

Decentraland: Future of the Metaverse

Decentraland is an interactive virtual platform built on Ethereum's blockchain. It is a virtual world where users can produce, utilize, and sell content and apps that are created using the same technology. Users can own land, construct products, or participate in the experiences of others.



MANA, the platform's currency, is used to make payments, invest, and buy and sell virtual things. LAND, on the other hand, is a non-fungible token (NFT) that is meant to represent the ownership of digital real estate landed properties. These two currencies govern Decentraland's activities.



Decentraland is expected to be one of the most major projects in the Metaverse in the next few years.

An Overview of Tezos

Tezos is an accessible blockchain that can perform peer-to-peer transactions and operate as a platform for developing smart contracts using its official XTZ currency. Tezos is intended to run on a decentralized and permissionless transaction network enabled by a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) architecture that completely replaces the earlier Proof-of-work (PoW) idea.

This design allows stakeholders to engage in critical protocol and governance choices via an on-chain governance protocol, which is how the Tezos network achieves consensus among its members.

Because it uses far less energy and money, Tezos' Proof-of-Stake is an ideal replacement platform for developing eco-friendly blockchain applications. Furthermore, Tezos' blockchain has simplified the development of decentralized programs (DApps). Because of its structure, Tezos is widely acknowledged to be best equipped to support the Web3 revolution, making it a possible challenger to huge currencies like Ethereum.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)


