Why curriculum upheaval is a trend at SIOM, Nashik

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI/Mediawire): Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management has created a frequently revamped curriculum to stay relevant and provide the most up-to-date industry information to enhance existing ones and better prepare students for their future careers.

The changes are made based on feedback from alums, Academia and industry experts. The goal of the curriculum changes is to better align with industry standards, as well as incorporate new technologies and best practices.

Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management (SIOM) Nashik, since its establishment in 2005, has proven to be the only one of its kind in India with the mission to empower and lead operations excellence in Management Education.

SIOM stands out as a niche institute that enables and solely develops competencies. It is designed with a curriculum at par with the evolving skill set demands of the industry while also laying the foundation which helps navigate its minefields. SIOM shows significant progress along its exhilarating journey with a dedicated state-of-art Operations Lab equipped with contemporary resources such as dedicated highly efficient computer lab with a classic collection of softwares such as MATLAB, AtlasTi, LINGO LINDO, Sigma Excel, MS Project, RStudio, Minitab etc.

Commenting on this, Vandana Sonwaney, Director of SIOM, said, "With a vision to empower and lead Operations Excellence, SIOM strives to produce potential leaders with great technical, practical, analytical and people skills. As businesses are moving towards a more sustainable model, business operations are becoming an integral part of strategic business decisions. Keeping this industrial metamorphosis in mind, Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management, Nasik is committed to redefining the boundaries of operations excellence since its inception."

SIOM's quest to keep up with the curriculum is strategically designed to be industry relevant. In the last 2 years SIOM incorporated several fresh subjects in its curriculum which impart training in the latest elements of Industry 4.0, like Machine learning, Block Chain, IIOT and Artificial Intelligence, Quality Management, Supply Chain Management, Project Management, and Technology.

The curriculumn also includes Modeling Dynamic Systems, Supply Chain Analytics, IT Consulting, and Operations in Financial Services to meet the techno-managerial competency needs of Manufacturing and Services across sectors. Subjects like Circular Economy, Sustainable Supply Chains, Creativity and Design thinking have been infused to sensitize and equip students with the sustainability and environmental quotient in their business understanding.



This is to ensure students take on the newly developed hotspots like ESG and Circularity in their learning strides. Initiatives such as SAP ERP training, Six Sigma Certification, APICS certification, and Project Based Learning aim to deliver globally competent managers. Students are engaged through International Business Simulations like CAPSIM and Harvard Business Simulation, which helps nurture a goal-oriented approach.

Apart from the flagship MBA in Operations Management Programme, SIOM has launched its MBA in Agri-Operations Management Programme in 2022. The flagship program in Operations Management equips students with skills, tools and expertise in process improvement, cost reduction and production and distribution optimization of the resources entailing the procurement, logistics and supply chains of companies.

The newly launched Agri-Operations Management bridges the knowledge gap on operations management for agricultural processes and practices. Several critical areas like environmental compliance, procurement practices, supply chain design and structure, sustainability of operations, and the importance of modern technology for visibility can be easily understood and implemented by having a clear understanding of the operations management across the entirety of the agricultural sector.

To seek admission to the Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management, Nashik, a student has to register for SNAP (Symbiosis National Aptitude Test).

The first step is giving the computer-based entrance exam. On qualifying for SNAP, eligible candidates will be called for stage 2, which is GE-PIWAT, i.e. Group Exercise, Personal Interaction, and Writing Ability Test. Post this merit list is announced, and selected candidates are called to complete the admission process by paying fees within the stipulated time window.

SIOM's MBA in Operations Management, since its inception in 2005, has a legacy of providing a niche specialization of Operations that empowers each engineer with sharp engineering and scientific capabilities and innovative business management disciplines.

The students are dressed to tackle planning, development, and implementation tribulations that their organization might confront. With the the MBA in Agribusiness Operations, SIOM intends to extend its expertise to the agriculture sector. This programme is open for any graduate. The programs here are designed to strengthen their enterprise management capabilities and provide a comprehensive overview of the business functions critical to the enterprise's success.

To learn more about their course outlines and admissions process, please visit - https://www.siom.in/.

